Relive your childhood with 3 new Pandora x Disney charms

There are plenty of Disney films that to this day, still remain fan-favourite classics. These classics often bring back the best memories from childhood and give you a touch of nostalgia, and Pandora wants to be a part of that magic.

The jewellery brand is adding three new charms to their Pandora Disney Favourites, a collection featuring some of Disney’s most popular classic characters. New to the family are the Disney Lady Charm ($89), Disney Simba Charm ($89) and Disney Dumbo Charm ($89).

The Disney Lady Charm features Lady and the Tramp’s demure and romantic Lady with her distinctive blue collar that comes decorated with hand-applied blue enamel. The charm takes the form of an enlarged head, smaller body and textured ears to give her a cute and fluffy finish.

Everyone loves The Lion King, so taking pride in the adorable Disney Simba Charm should prove an easy task. This charm serves as a reminder to be brave and is brought to life with engraved whiskers and hand-applied black enamel eyes.

Brown enamel is used to detail his ears and the tip of his tail for a bushy, furry look.

Lastly, fly high and show off your differences with the Disney Dumbo Charm. This charm features Dumbo’s iconic ruffled collar and iconic hat that’s covered in hand-applied yellow enamel with sterling silver detailing.

The charm also features his adorable big polished ears, engraved toes and black enamel eyes.

These three new charms will join the existing Disney Favourites family of lovable charms that includes other characters like Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and more. The Pandora Disney Favourites pieces are now available at all Pandora stores and online.

