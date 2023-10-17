Remaking our heartlands: Transforming Choa Chu Kang and what you need to know

Choa Chu Kang, a bustling town in the heart of Singapore, is now poised for significant transformations. With the Remaking Our Heartlands (ROH) programme well underway, CCK is set to undergo redevelopment initiatives that will not only enhance its residents' living experiences but also increase the values of its properties.

In this article, we are diving into the key aspects of the initiatives, offering a comprehensive overview of what you need to know about CCK's redevelopment.

New mixed-use developments

Strategically located near the Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee MRT stations, the new mixed-use developments are set to become the town's commercial and social hubs. Residents can look forward to a plethora of dining, shopping, and transport options, making daily life more convenient and vibrant.

Historical evolution of CCK

From its humble beginnings in 1977, when the first HDB flats were erected, Choa Chu Kang has grown leaps and bounds. Over the decades, it has transformed from a quiet neighbourhood into a vibrant community hub, teeming with amenities and recreational spaces.

Residents' engagement and feedback

The voice of the residents is paramount. Between 2020 and 2022, around 480 residents and stakeholders were engaged to gather feedback on the redevelopment plans. The emphasis was clear: more green spaces, facilities for active lifestyles, and improved commuting options.

Green and active spaces

Nature lovers rejoice! The Choa Chu Kang Park is set for a major upgrade by NParks. Additionally, a new nature play-garden will be introduced, offering a multi-sensory experience for visitors. The beautification of Sungei Peng Siang and Pang Sua Canal further underscores the commitment to enhancing green spaces in the town.

Transport and connectivity enhancements

The Choa Chu Kang Town Centre is gearing up for a major facelift. With new mixed-use developments and an Integrated Transport Hub (ITH), residents can expect enhanced transport, commercial, and community offerings. The upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) Choa Chu Kang MRT station, slated for completion in 2027, promises to boost connectivity even further.

Heart of Yew Tee integrated development

A stone's throw away from the Choa Chu Kang town centre is the upcoming Heart of Yew Tee integrated development. This project, expected to be completed by 2027, will offer a range of housing options for seniors, along with commercial, social, and healthcare facilities.

Promotion of active living

For those who believe in an active lifestyle, Choa Chu Kang has plenty to offer. From the Activity Corridor to the Yew Tee Lifestyle Corridor and the Limbang Green Spine, there are ample spaces for recreation, fitness, and community bonding.

Greener commuting initiatives

Walking or cycling to your destination? The town's pedestrian and cycling connectivity is set to get a boost. New cycling paths, complementing the existing Rail Corridor and Park Connector Network, are in the pipeline. Furthermore, an 80-meter stretch along Choa Chu Kang Terrace will be pedestrianised, ensuring safer and more comfortable access for residents.

Feedback and exhibition

The redevelopment plans are not set in stone. Residents are invited to view the ROH proposals at Keat Hong Community Club and Yew Tee Plaza and provide their invaluable feedback. This collaborative approach ensures that the final plans resonate with the needs and aspirations of the community.

Conclusion

Choa Chu Kang's redevelopment is a testament to the vision of creating a town where residents can live, work, and play in harmony. With a slew of enhancements on the horizon, the town is set to become an even more desirable place to call home. The next five to 10 years promise exciting times ahead for Choa Chu Kang and its residents.

This article was first published in 99.co.