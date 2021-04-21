Remember Initial D's AE86? Here's 8 other iconic Japanese Domestic Market cars that all petrolheads should know

These superb Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars are popular in the automotive scene and have won the hearts of many petrolheads.

JDM cars are regarded highly because many were ahead of their time with regards to technology and design. Some enthusiasts also suggested that the increase in value was due to pop culture, mainly from the Initial D or Wangan Midnight manga series.

Without further ado, here are 9 of the most iconic JDM cars in the market today.

Nissan Skyline | Chassis Codes: C10, C110, C210, R30, R31, R32, R33, R34 | Years: 1972-2002

PHOTO: Instagram/chinstiangrey

When thinking of Nissan GTR, the current R35 comes to mind. But what made this model so famous was the Nissan Skyline GTR (R32), dubbed "Godzilla" by the Australian press due to its Japanese origins.

The Nissan Skyline is a cult favourite since it has appeared in many video games and films. The R32, R33, and R34 are the rarest models right now and can't be easily found on used-car websites.

Mazda RX-7 | Chassis Code: FC2S, FD3S | Years: 1992-2002

PHOTO: Instagram/stick_shift_studioz

If you are a fan of the classic Initial D series, Ryosuke Takahashi's White Mazda RX-7 FC is definitely iconic by its own right. The FC2S was intentionally designed to follow the Porsche 924 and 944 trend, where pop-up headlights were popular for sports cars. Even today, the RX-7 looks so satisfying with its timeless design.

The RX-7 uses a unique turbocharge rotary engine that is now very hard to come by in other cars. The FC2S and FD3S are highly sought after, with a price tag of over $100,000 in some used car listings sites.

Honda NS-X | Chassis Code: NA1 | Years: 1990-2005

The Honda NSX or Acura NSX in North America was the first mass-produced car with an all aluminum body. The NS-X NA1 Japan's first supercar had gone through multiple tests before release and was set to rival Ferraris.

This beast is powered by a 3.0litre V6 engine with Honda's VTEC system and was praised for its superb handling.

It came equipped with pop-up headlights until 2002 when Honda made the worse decision ever to kill it off. The firm reported that the NSX only had 18,000 models sold globally from 1992-2005.

Toyota Supra | Chassis Code: A80 | Years: 1993-2002

PHOTO: Motor Authority

Paul Walker said to Vin Diesel in the original Fast & Furious movie, "I owe you a 10-second car", after he wrecked what was one of the most sought after JDMs, the Toyota Supra MK IV. The Americans named the Toyota Supra MK IV as they didn't want to follow the official names given out by Toyota.

Its legendary twin turbo-charged 2JZ and sophisticated body and wing designs are what made it a classic. When tuned up, the MKIV Supra could have up to 800hp, which is ridiculous for a Toyota. However, people loved the Toyota Supra because it was well-known for its reliability.

Until today, the Toyota Supra MKIV fetches an insane price in the second-hand market because it is considered as one of the best cars ever made.

Nissan Silvia/240SX | Chassis Code: S13, S14, S15 | 1989-2002

The Nissan Silvia S13 was launched in 1990 with a CA18 engine, which was later replaced with an iconic SR20 turbocharged engine with 200hp. The engine belts out 350 horses after tuning up, which was introduced to the S14 and S15 models.

The legendary Nissan S-Chassis trio was referred to as the 180SX, 200SX, and 240SX, respectively. They were sold to different markets, namely Japan, Europe, and North America.

The Nissan Silvia was a legendary car in the drifting scene because of how well it could drift and the customization options available, mainly in Japan.

Some may argue that the S15 was the best of the three since it was the last S-Chassis model produced until 2002. The Silvia will be remembered as a low-slung sports car that was affordable to the masses while also cementing its place in drift culture.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo | Chassis Code: IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX | 1996-2007

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo is an icon in its own right, more specifically, a rally icon. The legendary rally driver, Tommi Makinen, made it famous with four championships from 1996 to 1999.

The Mitsubishi Lancer was a beast with its legendary 4G63 engine. It was also a movie icon, with numerous iterations of the Lancer Evo featured in several films from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. The red Evo IX in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift was exceptionally breathtaking.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is still one of the most popular JDMs in Singapore. You can see many people driving various versions of it.

Honda Civic Type R | Chassis Code: EK9 | 1997-2000

Honda Civics are commonplace vehicles, but have you seen any Civics with a red badge and R emblem on the back? Yes, that is the Type R, and it is the most powerful version of the Civic family.

It was designed and engineered for the circuit by Honda in the late 1990s. The first batch of the Type R engines was introduced to the 6th generation Honda Civic, a three-door hatchback.

The EK9 Honda Civic Type R had a hand-ported B16B engine with a 5-speed manual transmission, identical to the Integra Type R. For a naturally aspirated engine, the B16B delivered an impressive 182bhp. The EK9's appearance is unquestionably the ultimate street sleeper car for racing.

Subaru Impreza WRX STI | Chassis Code: GC8B, GC8C, GC8D, GC8E, GC8F, GC8G | 1992-2000

The Subaru Impreza WRX STI or Rex is another famous JDM in Singapore and around the world. WRX is a well-known rallying acronym for World Rally eXperimental; legendary rally racer Colin McRae powered the car to win the 1995 WRC championship.

At that time, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI was a Japan-exclusive JDM vehicle, with performance-tuned engines, transmissions, and suspensions. It's a favourite among street racers and JDM fans alike. The car also played a significant role in the 2017 film, Baby Driver .

Toyota Sprinter Trueno | Chassis Code: AE86 | 193-1987

JDM car fans recognise the legendary Toyota AE86 thanks to the iconic racing manga, Initial D . Leading character Takumi Fujiwara drove the AE86 to deliver tofu.

The car was also famous because it won races against Lancers, RX-7s, and WRXs, among others in the manga series. Enthusiasts also believed that it is the most stable vehicle in the series.

Today, collectors replicate this car into a carbon copy of the AE86 from Initial D , with panda colourway and Japanese tofu shop decals.

