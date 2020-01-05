Remembering those who labour on Labour Day

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong started his May Day message this year by referencing a particularly poignant story of a migrant worker who is a COVID-19 patient at Sengkang General Hospital, and a resident of the S11 dormitory in Punggol, Singapore's largest COVID-19 cluster.

"One worker who was hospitalised told his doctor that he had laid the tiles in the ward he was staying in. The Sengkang Hospital medical team were moved. They were happy to be able to give back directly to the workers." he said.

Indeed, these are challenging times, especially so for our friends working tirelessly on the front lines, and those performing essential services (cleaners, rubbish collectors, public transport workers etc).

So as most of us enjoy the long weekend, let us keep in mind those who continue to labour on Labour Day in order to keep us safe, and keep our country going.

Here's a post from Tan Tock Seck Hospital showing how hospital staff help Muslim migrant worker patients observe Ramadan with the help of care packages and goodwill donations from the community:

It is 4.47pm and Jabber Mohd Abdul recites the Asar – the late afternoon prayer. Later, he thumbs through his phone and... Posted by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Also remember our public transport workers for continuing to serve commuters. One masked worker says in the video below: "We continiue to smile even though it's harder to show it now. But that just means we'll try even harder to help, to keep you safe, to serve. Day or night. We are here for you."

We salute all public transport workers for continuing to serve our commuters during these challenging times. 💪 Wishing everyone a Happy Labour Day! 👷👨‍💼 Posted by SMRT on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Don't forget our brothers defending the nation, too: SAF Medical Corps Regulars, Full-time National Servicemen and NSmen who have been deployed at the Community Care Facility at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria:

More than 100 personnel comprising Regulars, Full-time National Servicemen and NSmen from the SAF Medical Corps are... Posted by Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Happy Labour Day!

ALSO READ: Here's how you can help foreign workers in Singapore

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg