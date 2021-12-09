Renault Austral will eventually replace the Kadjar

The Renault Kadjar will eventually be replaced by a new compact SUV model called Austral, which is set to debut in 2022.

The name Austral is derived from the Latin word australis, and joins a new range of compact SUVs. Renault says it will “boast innovative connected technology and provide the pleasure of eco-driving.”

Renault also revealed that this model will measure 4.51m in length and can carry up to five passengers.

“Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere and extends an invitation to explore, which makes it an ideal fit for an SUV,” said Sylvia Dos Santos, Model-naming Strategy Manager in Renault’s Global Marketing Department.

The new model is the latest SUV to join the carmaker’s family, with the other two being the Arkana and Mégane E-TECH Electric.

This article was first published in Torque.