Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

The most expensive thing you can buy in Singapore is probably your home.

Given that kind of investment, we can appreciate why you’d want to make your home as good looking as possible.

But, oh boy, doing a home renovation in Singapore is going to cost you an arm and a leg.

To help you see how much you need to spend, where all the money goes, and how you can keep the budget low, here’s our guide to renovating costs in Singapore.

HOW MUCH DOES A HOME RENOVATION IN SINGAPORE COST?

Obviously, you need a ballpark figure to know how much you should set aside. But the question is a tough one to answer, because there are so many variables. The ultimate cost of renovation depends on:

Type of home: Is it an HDB flat, condo, or landed house? Does it already come with any existing fittings?

Its age & condition: The extent and type of renovation work for a brand new BTO and a decades-old resale flat will be very different.

How much work you want done: Are you more or less happy with the current state of affairs, or do you want to hack everything and build your dream home from a blank canvas?

Type of materials: If you have a taste for atas marble countertops and parquet flooring, expect to pay more.

The contractor/ID firm you choose: Different companies charge differently, of course.

Renovation costs for a 4-room HDB flat (approx. 90 sq m) can range from as low as $4,888 to as much as $110,000, depending on all the factors above.

According to renovation portal Qanvast, the average HDB renovation cost falls nicely in the middle of the two extremes: $53,000.

But these numbers only the starting point. They don’t mean anything unless you have a better idea of what you want.

RENOVATION BUDGET ESTIMATES FOR A 4-ROOM HDB FLAT

Here’s a look at estimated renovation costs for a 4-room HDB flat’s living and dining space, taken from Qanvast’s excellent renovation calculator.

Though the living and dining rooms (or combined living & dining space, if we’re talking about most HDB flats) constitute a large part of the flat, renovation costs here can actually be pretty low.

Renovation component Light Moderate Extensive Hacking $100 to $400 $400 to $700 $700 to $3,900 Masonry $200 to $1,300 $1,300 to $3,000 $3,000 to $22,00 Carpentry $200 to $3,400 $3,400 to $6,100 $6,100 to $23,700 Ceiling & partition $200 to $800 $800 to $1,200 $1,200 to $3,200

Expected costs for bedrooms (price is per room):

Renovation component Light Moderate Extensive Hacking $100 to $600 $600 to $900 $1,000 to $5,200 Masonry $200 to $1,300 $1,300 to $2,800 $2,800 to $8,800 Carpentry $200 to $4,400 $4,400 to $7,500 $7,500 to $33,700 Ceiling & partition Up to $600 $600 to $1,100 $1,100 to $5,000

On to kitchen renovations. This space may seem purely functional, but there’s actually a lot going on in there, which means renovation costs can actually be quite high considering its small size.

Renovation component Light Moderate Extensive Hacking $100 to $500 $500 to $900 $900 to $3,200 Masonry $200 to $1,300 $1,300 to $3,900 $3,900 to $11,300 Carpentry $100 to $4,300 $4,300 to $6,900 $6,900 to $17,900 Plumbing $100 to $200 $200 to $500 $500 to $1,700

Same goes for bathrooms (price is per bathroom).

Renovation component Light Moderate Extensive Hacking $100 to $500 $500 to $1,000 $1,000 to $6,800 Masonry $100 to $1,500 $1,500 to $5,700 $5,700 to $17,500 Carpentry $200 to $1,200 $1,200 to $2,100 $2,100 to $9,000 Plumbing $100 to $400 $400 to $800 $800 to $3,900

Don’t forget to budget for these added overall costs in your renovation:

Renovation component Light Moderate Extensive Electrical wiring $300 to $1,700 $1,700 to $3,200 $3,200 to $7,700 Painting $200 to $1,400 $1,400 to $1,800 $1,800 to $4,100 Windows, doors & grilles $400 to $2,600 $2,600 to $5,100 $5,100 to $13,800 Disposal & cleanup $300 to $1,100 $1,100 to $1,700 $1,700 to $13,900

WHAT DO HACKING, MASONRY, CARPENTRY, ETC. MEAN?

Before you embark on any renovation work, you should understand what kind of work you’ll be paying for.

While items like plumbing, electrical wiring and painting are pretty self-explanatory, hacking, masonry and carpentry are the 3 biggies that will constitute the bulk of the work (and the cost).

Hacking: Refers to the removal of any existing built-in furniture, flooring, wall finishes (e.g. tiles) as well as actual walls or other structures.