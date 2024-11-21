Renowned Italian butcher Dario Cecchini returns to Singapore for tartare-making workshop and food truck pop-up

Dario Cecchini is revered as one of the world's most renowned butchers and has been featured in several food-related programmes, including Netflix's Chef's Table and BBC Radio 4's The Food Programme.

Over the next few days, diners here can meet the meat maestro in the flesh as he returns to Singapore for an exclusive tartare-making workshop and champagne brunch, and a burger pop-up.

Dario x Ye Olde Cow Burger pop-up

For some hearty and comforting grub, Dario will also be collaborating with local food truck Ye Olde Cow on Nov 21 and 22 at Lyf One-north.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DB-96n4ymz1/?hl=en[/embed]

Here, diners can indulge in juicy burgers made from exclusive cuts like the Double Patty Combination Burger ($15 nett) and Carpaccio di Culo ($12 nett).

Drinks on offer include Peroni beer ($12 nett) and homemade lemonade ($4 nett).

The pop-up will take place from 12pm to 2.30pm.

Interactive tartare-making workshop

On Nov 23, diners can attend a hands-on tartare-making workshop with the man himself at Mondrian Singapore Duxton from 12pm to 3pm.

There, diners will have the opportunity to learn about the art of butchery directly from Dario while enjoying brunch from the selected menu.

The menu will include selections like Dario's Signature Steak Tartare, Burrata Pugliese with Cherry Tomatoes, Stockyard Ribeye Steak, Signature Tiramisu and more.

Prices begin at $98++ with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, $138++ with free-flow wine and beer, and $168++ with free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne, wine, and beer.

This isn't Dario's first time in Singapore.

The famed Italian butcher had previously visited Singapore in March, during which he ran a two-day pop-up in collaboration with local hawker stall Bold x Braise at Maxwell Food Centre.

A master of his trade

Dario is an eighth-generation butcher who has been in the trade for the past 48 years.

As shared on his own website, he took over his family's 250-year-old business in 1976 and now runs the butchery in Italy alongside his wife. The shop also comes attached with three restaurants including his famous food truck.

In June 2023, the renowned butcher expanded his ventures into Singapore with Bottega Di Carna, a modern Italian restaurant located at the Mondrian Singapore Duxton.

Address: 16A Duxton Hill, #03-01, Singapore 089970 (Tartare Making Workshop and champagne brunch), 80 Nepal Park, Singapore 139409 (Bottega Di Carna x Ye Olde Cow pop-up)

Hours: Nov 23, 12pm to 3pm (Tartare Making Workshop and champagne brunch), Nov 21 and 22, 12pm to 2.30pm (Bottega Di Carna x Ye Olde Cow pop-up)

ALSO READ: Same space, different name: Potato Head is now called 1939, here's a sneak peek

carol.ong@asiaone.com