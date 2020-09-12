Rent a car from these 'no deposit needed' car rental companies

Car rental deposits can range from $100 to $500 depending on the car you're renting. Chances are, if you're reading this and deciding to rent a car, you want to keep upfront costs to a bare minimum.

The last thing you want is to pay a security deposit to the rental company, right? Especially if the deposit amount will eat into the money that you have set aside for your road trip. Fret not, here are some options for your thin wallet and shallow pockets.

AKA Car Rental (Kaki Bukit & Commonwealth)

$0 deposit on all models. AKA Car Rental (pronounced as 'ey-kay') is a P-plate friendly car rental that has two branches located in the East and West of Singapore.

AKA Car Rental scores numerous five-star reviews from all its customers for its friendly staff, clean rental cars and excellent service. Skip the hassle of over the counter deals and speed up the process by 'chope-ing' the car you want via its website! The KIA Cerato Forte @ $80/day looks like a great deal!

View all rental cars from AKA Car Rental. Address: 1 Commonwealth Lane #02-05 One Commonwealth S(149544) Contact numbers: 8188 0754 / 6779 7411

Dream Car Leasing (Kaki Bukit)

$0 deposit on all models except the Mercedes-Benz CLA180 & Nissan NV200 Dream Car Leasing is a P-plate friendly car rental that provides affordable car rental and leasing services with daily, weekly, and monthly packages for all occasions. If you think Johor Bahru is too cliché, for an additional $40/day (for insurance purposes), you can even drive to Kuala Lumpur!

Rent popular models like the Toyota Vios, Yaris and Altis for only $60/day!

View all rental cars from Dream Car Leasing. Address: 155 Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 #01-00 Shun Li Industrial Park S(416012) Contact numbers: 8128 8789 / 9845 1151 / 8876 8853 / 6748 9747 Are you a P-plate driver with a freshly minted driving license? Fret not, we also have a list of car rental companies that offer affordable services for P-plate drivers.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.