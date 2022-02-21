Renting or owning? Is it worth it to own a bicycle in Singapore?

Bicycles are such a great way to travel around, aren’t they? I can bring them almost anywhere without worrying about squeezing with the crowd. Best of all, they’re an environmentally friendly and healthier method of travelling around.

Now I don’t know about you, but I used to travel around quite a bit with my bike, especially since my schools are always close by. Especially for those of you who bike to work, isn’t it convenient that bicycle rental services are almost everywhere?

I can just pop on the app, and it’ll tell me where the nearest bike is. But this gets me wondering, is it worth it to keep using the rental services? What if all the money I spent on the rental services could be used on buying my own shiny new bicycle?

Let’s find out in this article!

Costs of bicycle rental services in Singapore

If you have been around in Singapore, chances are, you’ve probably seen one of these. As I mentioned earlier, this is an example of how easily accessible bicycle-sharing services where you can rent bicycles are.

Furthermore, if you are a frequent patron of these services, you can opt for the day passes, which gives you unlimited free trips when you ride with them! Two of the biggest bike-sharing platforms in Singapore would be SG Bike and Anywheel.

Let’s take a look at their rates:

Bike sharing service Cost per trip 7-day pass 30-day pass 90-day pass Anywheel $1 per 30mins $3.90

Free 30mins trip

$0.50/30mins after the first 30mins $9.90

Free 30mins trip

$0.50/30mins after the first 30mins $23

Free 30mins trip

$0.50/30mins after the first 30mins SG Bike Standard bike series:

$1 for the first 30mins

$0.03 per min after



Premium bike series:

$4 for the first 30mins

$0.06 per min after $3.90

Free 30mins trip

$0.50/30mins after the first 30mins $11.90

Free 30mins trip

$0.50/30mins after the first 30mins -

Disadvantages of using bicycle sharing services

But then again, using rental bikes from bicycle-sharing services does have disadvantages.

As convenient as they are, they might not always be available near you, and it can be quite a hassle looking for the bikes, especially in ulu places. Even if you do end up finding a bike, it might not be working since it could have been tampered with or vandalised (see above).

Yeah, I am definitely not renting that bike…

Some things to consider before running to a bike shop near you

With that in mind, you probably would be considering getting your own bicycle.

But before you run to the bicycle shop near you, you must keep these questions in mind so you do not make a decision you will end up regretting.

1. How often will you be using the bicycle?

One of the most important considerations will be your frequency of usage when you buy the bicycle. For example, you go cycling every weekend and frequent East Coast Park bicycle rentals, or maybe you cycle to work daily, then you should consider a personal bike.

As much as possible, only get a personal bike if you use it often. If not, it will just sit around at home collecting dust most of the time. There is no sense in buying something you end up selling off on Carousell eventually. You’re better off not buying one in the first place.

Furthermore, the low prices of bicycle-sharing services can also be an excellent alternative option instead of buying a personal bike.

2. What sort of bicycle should you get?

Different types of bicycles serve various purposes. Before buying your own personal bicycle, it’s best to understand which type of bicycle suit your needs best.

Let’s say maybe the MRT stations are a distance away from your home and office, and you use your bicycle as a part of your daily commute. A foldable bike would be better for you since you can bring it on the train. Do keep in mind the sizing restrictions before getting a foldable bike.

Perhaps you enjoy the outdoors and go cycling around the parks or nature during your spare time as a form of exercise regularly. If that’s the case, maybe a mountain bike would be more suited for your needs since they are built to handle rough terrain.

There are multiple types of bicycles available for different uses, so be sure to do your homework before getting one for personal use!

3. What accessories do I need?

So you think buying a bicycle stops at just the bicycle? Absolutely not. You need to consider all the accessories that come along with it.

If you’re cycling as a means of transportation, getting a helmet or rearview mirrors would be essential in ensuring your safety, especially when you’re on the road.

Maybe you use your bicycle to pick up your children to and from school. Ensuring that you have child seats to ensure the safety of your children would be an important consideration.

So depending on what your needs are, you will need to think of the accessories you need with your bicycle.

Is it worth buying a bicycle in Singapore?

Now for the big question, “is it worth getting my own bicycle instead of renting it all the time?” Bicycle prices in Singapore vary widely, depending on the type of bicycle and the accessories with the bike. We will be using bicycle prices in Decathlon for illustration purposes in this case.

Bicycles on the cheaper end cost between $220 to $450, and the Tilt 500 XS 14in Folding Bike costs somewhere in between for about $330. If a 90-day pass for Anywheel costs $23, getting a new bicycle would cost you about fourteen 90-day passes.

Now since a day pass allows you to have free rides for the first thirty mins, that’s about forty-five hours of free rides! Fourteen 90-day passes will give you about six hundred and thirty hours worth of rides. That’s the price of using the bike-sharing service non-stop for twenty-six days!

Closing thoughts

Think you’ll constantly be using the bike for more than twenty-six days? Maybe it’s time to run to the bicycle shop near you! Just keep those considerations in mind before you do.

With that said, safe travels, everyone!

