Republic bar's cocktail menu serves up pure liquid history at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Singapore is no stranger to glamorous hotel bars , and the newly opened Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore is a highly anticipated addition to the local drinking scene.

Taking over the space of the old Chihuly Lounge, Republic is a collaboration between the luxury hotel and major spirits player Proof & Company.

And the result? An incredibly storied menu that celebrates the 1960s era centre around four cultural epicentres of importance and meaningful change.

Devoted to historical anecdotes originating from Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Italy, each country has lent four cocktails and a zero-ABV beverage to the menu. We settled ourselves into the plush yet cosy booth at the back of the bar, our first tipple naturally hails from Singapore.

Mythical Beast ($25) is the Merlion transformed. Concocted with locally produced Brass Lion dry gin, balanced with floral Orleans bitters, it’s deceptively easy to drink with shades of dry sherry in the finish.

PHOTO: Republic Bar Singapore

Another refreshing option can be found in Italy. A tribute to the revolutionary designer, the Monkey 47 gin-based’s Valentino Red ($25) wouldn’t look out of place at a fashion show with its large red twill garnish.

With lychee oolong and watermelon Riesling in the mix, topped up with peach & jasmine soda, it’s one for the fruit lovers too.

The 1960s was a redefining decade for England, leading to the rise of icons like James Bond, the inspiration for You Only Live Twice ($25).

The floral martini goes down boozy with a slight savoury note from the addition of dill and use of sakura vermouth.

If you enjoy your Irish coffees, another highlight from the UK is the highly satisfying Satisfaction ($25).

Though it could be creamier to make the perfect nightcap, the Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition whiskey and stout reduction imparts imparts nice roasty notes of cocoa.

Last but not least, Summer of Love ($25) is the personal favourite of the lot. Named for the social phenomenon that occurred in the summer of 1967 in San Francisco, don’t let its tequila base deter you.

It’s vegetal notes are beautifully balanced with sweet vermouth, hibiscus, and a dash of chocolate bitters.

PHOTO: Republic Bar Singapore

Republic has also curated a selection of vintage spirits, many of them from the 1960s. Thus, guests can also enjoy a series of vintage cocktails like the 1960s Negroni (S$125) made with vintage Campari and vermouth that might just be older than them.

Another unique feature of Republic is its six Home Bars that line the side of the space. Exquisitely detailed with handcrafted red Venetian glass, they embody the opulence and residential style of home parties in the 60s.

One can’t have a party without food, and with the hotel’s known culinary finesse, the offerings at Republic are prime pickings.

Filled with snow crab, the Mini Kueh Pie Tee ($22 for six) are a take on our national dish with a lashing of chili crab sauce – perfect for snacking.

For heartier plates, opt for the perfectly Roasted Sicilian Octopus ($26) served with toasted sourdough or the flavourful Braised Beef Short Rib ($24) made moreish with daikon pickles.

PHOTO: Republic Bar Singapore

For something heavier on the carbs, it’s hard to go wrong with the Melted Stilton Potato Palets ($20). The mild blue cheese funk hits off well with earthy mushroom duxelle and tangy citrus jam.

In light of tightened restrictions on dining and drinking out, it’s good to know that Republic Bar’s menus can also be enjoyed at the cavernous Republic Lounge. The space has also undergone an overhaul to evoke the warmth and intimacy of a private residence.

Republic Bar is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue

Singapore, Singapore 039799, p. +65 6434 5288. Open 12pm – 11pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.