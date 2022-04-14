Resort review: Club Med Phuket an all-inclusive adventure resort steps away from Kata Beach

The sight of luggage wheels rolling onto the airport floor, the excitement of finally whipping out your passport and the almost-nostalgic sound of pilots announcing take-off.

The stage is set, restrictions are easing, and it’s time to bring travel back. When we had the opportunity to hop on a flight and check-out the re-opening of Club Med Phuket, who were we to deny such indulgence?

PHOTO: Club Med Phuket

Located 45 minutes from the airport and just steps away from the warm sands of the beautiful Kata Beach, Club Med Phuket is tranquil summer getaway by the day and a party house by the night.

The brand is known for pioneering premium and all-inclusive holidays, where accommodation, anytime-of-the-day dining, drinks from a premium open bar, sports and activities, and nightly entertainment is included within your stay package. And with redesigned spaces and upgraded facilities, Club Med Phuket looks and feels like paradise.

Upon entrance to the vast complex that staff members call the “village”, holiday makers are greeted with high ceilings and structures mirroring the look of traditional Thai houses. During the check-in process, sneak a peek of the newly redesigned pool and sun deck boasting an eco-chic aesthetic with wooden loungers, low tables and in its true Thai vibrancy, eye-catching yellow umbrellas.

Accommodation

PHOTO: Club Med Phuket

Though you probably won’t be spending much time in your room, expect to be a little underwhelmed, compared to the newly refurbished common areas. Sporting dark wood furniture and a bright yellow wall, the Deluxe Room feels pretty basic and old fashioned with only socket plugs and no USB ports.

And since all-day food and drinks are available at the main restaurant, be prepared for a pretty empty minibar in your room, with only glass water bottles refilled daily. Nonetheless, the 34 square metre room felt quite spacious harbouring a comfy bed with soft linens, a vanity, and en-suite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels.

The private balcony was the unsung hero of the space, giving way to a serene morning with fresh air and the sound of birds chirping and waves crashing. And with everything else the Club Med team had to offer, the room felt secondary.

Food & beverage

PHOTO: Club Med Phuket

Following a late lie-in admiring the rich greenery and landscapes of the grounds, head down to The Mamuang. The all-day restaurant is a buffet-style concept dishing out an international spectrum of of cuisines.

Tuck into a zesty spicy Thai papaya salad, juicy BBQ Pork Ribs, Chinese dim sum, sushi and much more. Desserts are an absolute must with a daily selection of treats like Mango Pudding, Chocolate Gateaux, Crème Brûlée.

PHOTO: Club Med Phuket

What’s a tropical getaway without an equally sunny cocktail? Refreshments await at the The Sanook, which will cater to your every whim by the pool. The agile bartenders can also concoct surprise and bespoke cocktails if you’re spoiled for choice.

The eclectic space also turns into a party heaven giving way to live performances, music and a hub for reconnecting with your loved ones over white dinners, pool parties, and fire shows. Don’t miss their cultural Thai nights with street food, local artisans and evening performances.

PHOTO: Club Med Phuket

Romance is also served hot at the resort, with indulgent modern Thai dinners at The Chu-da, particularly with its view of the gorgeous Kata Bay. It’s located right next to the adults-only Zen Pool and the in-house spa, which offers their signature Thai massages.

PHOTO: Club Med Phuket

If there’s one thing we love about Club Med, it’s the range of activities so you’re never bored (though no judging if you want to lounge like a sack of rice). Be it Thai boxing, golfing, archery, trapeze, or cooking classes, there’s an experience that’ll appeal.

One included within the stay package worth mentioning is the Snorkelling trip to Koh Hey Island. Take in the panoramic views above sea level then disembark from the boat to appreciate the mesmerising coral reefs and marine life. If you’re lucky, the snorkelling guide may even show you a jelly fish up close in his bare hands. Definitely a day well-spent!

Another facet of Club Med Phuket that makes it a worthwhile experience is the resort’s friendly and engaging staff, also known as Gentils Organisateurs (G.Os). Hailing from different parts of the world, the multicultural staff members embody the true meaning of tropical nomad – speaking multiple languages and packing a host of travel stories that won’t fail to amaze.

Whether it is breaking it down on the dance floor, flying through the Trapeze, or taking a leap into your first snorkelling session, they are there to break up the monotonicity of life, crack a joke and push you to try something that may appear nerve-racking at first.

The trip will likely be an unforgettable one, like it was for us, filled with new experiences and new friendships. To be real, vacation money adds up. Offering gourmet dinners, accommodation and enough sporting activities that check off everybody’s bucket list, Club Med has won our hearts with their value for money hospitality.

Club Med Phuket is located at A, 3 Kata Road Karon S-D, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand, p. +66 76330455.

This article was first published in City Nomads.