Resort review: Experience timeless elegance at InterContinental Bali Resort

Perched gracefully along the pristine sands of Jimbaran Bay, entering the InterContinental Bali Resort instantly immerses you in a seamless blend of Balinese cultural richness and understated luxury.

As the first hotel to grace these unspoiled shores, the resort has redefined luxurious indulgence in Bal — masterfully integrating the island's rich cultural tapestry into every facet of its hospitality, creating an experience that both respects and celebrates the island's heritage.

Elegant interiors and luxurious rooms

The entrance welcomes visitors with an embrace of lush tranquillity, setting the stage for a stay marked by both repose and exploration.

The lobby is graced by an elegant sculpture of the Goddess of Dance, opening up to sweeping views of immaculately manicured gardens cascading into the blue of Jimbaran Bay.

Here, every corner whispers of Bali’s spiritual depth and aesthetic elegance, inviting guests to uncover the island’s enchanting stories at their leisure.

Our stay in the Premium Mezzanine Singaraja Room was a revelation. The split-level design combines a cosy living area on the lower floor and a master bedroom above, offering the ideal setup for both families and couples.

The space serves as a canvas showcasing the island's artisanal craftsmanship, adorned with a spa-like marble bathroom and a mural that narrates tales of Bali's artistic lineage.

The room's private balcony overlooks the lush gardens, and offers a haven of calm, inviting guests to pause and soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Culinary journey

Dining at the resort is a veritable odyssey through Bali's culinary landscape, accentuated by a commitment to local produce and traditional techniques. From intimate beachside settings like Sunset Beach Bar & Grill to sumptuous buffets at Taman Gita, the culinary offerings are a deep dive into the island's flavour profiles.

Highlights like the Babi Guling at Jimbaran Gardens encapsulate the essence of local cuisine, while European delights at Mediterranean restaurant Bella Cucina elevate the dining experience with finesse and meticulous attention to detail.

Leisure and well-being facilities

InterContinental Bali's array of leisure facilities, including the iconic Nirvana Pool and the culturally inspired Balinese Bath Pool, reflects the resort's philosophy of harmonising luxury with the natural and cultural landscapes of Bali.

The spa is a sanctuary offering a holistic approach to wellness, deeply rooted in the island's enduring traditions of hospitality and healing.

Standing as a beacon on Jimbaran Bay, InterContinental Bali is at the forefront of sustainable practices and cultural stewardship. The resort not only stands as a testament to the beauty of Balinese culture but also engages actively with the community, embodying a commitment to sustainability that complements its luxury offerings.

The InterContinental Bali Resort, with its old-world charm and inviting homeliness, provides a unique confluence of comfort and authenticity.

Here, guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the vibrant fabric of Balinese life, crafting unforgettable stories amidst a backdrop of unparalleled natural beauty and rich tradition.

The InterContinental Bali Resort is located at Jalan Uluwatu 45 Bali 80361 Indonesia. For reservations, please visit their website, call +62 361 701888, or email bali@ihg.com.

