Rest easy: Finding the perfect sleeping positions for a safe pregnancy

Pregnant women like to sleep, but it does not mean they get a good night’s rest every time.

Quality sleep is one of the key pillars to overall good health and is especially important during pregnancy. A pregnant woman who gets less than five hours of sleep a night is at an increased risk for conditions such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, according to experts.

Seeing as how sleep is such an integral part of nourishing your body and contributing to your growing foetus' health, pregnant mums can take time to indulge in what must be a very welcome end to an exhausting day of growing a baby!

If you’re having trouble getting a shut-eye, check out these safe sleeping positions during pregnancy that you can try.

Sleeping while pregnant

As you approach the different hurdles brought forth by the three trimesters, one complaint probably stays the same throughout – try as you might, you cannot seem to get comfortable enough to sleep!

From frequent bathroom trips to the pressure (and sometimes pain) that a growing bump puts on your body, let’s look at the various reasons for your discomfort and examine safe sleeping positions during pregnancy throughout each of the three trimesters.

Why is it difficult for me to get comfortable?

Pregnancy brings a host of changes and these, in turn, tend to disrupt your sleep. There are various reasons that make it especially difficult for you to get to sleep during pregnancy, and here are a few of them:

Your growing abdomen and uterus

Mild to severe back pain

Heartburn

Morning sickness that seems to linger well into the rest of the day

Pregnancy-related insomnia

Shortness of breath

Frequent trips to the bathroom to empty your bladder

Conditions such as symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD), or pelvic girdle pain (PGP)

However, regardless of what you are experiencing, it is important to try to get a good night’s sleep.

Complications caused by wrong sleeping positions

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial during pregnancy, but did you know that poor sleeping positions can potentially lead to complications?

According to Dr Grace Pien, an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine: "Research suggests that pregnant women who are not getting enough sleep — less than five or six hours of sleep a night — probably are at increased risk for things like gestational diabetes and potentially for things like preeclampsia."

Here are some of the common pregnancy complications associated with improper sleep positions and how to avoid them.

1. Supine hypotensive syndrome: Lying flat on your back for an extended period can cause compression of the vena cava, leading to dizziness, low blood pressure and reduced blood flow to the baby.

2. Increased risk of stillbirth: Studies suggest that sleeping on your back after the 28th week of pregnancy may increase the risk of stillbirth.

3. Back and hip pain: Sleeping on your stomach or back can strain your spine and hips, leading to discomfort and pain.

4. Acid reflux and heartburn: Sleeping on your right side can exacerbate acid reflux and heartburn because of the position of the stomach and oesophagus.

5. Sleep-disordered breathing: Poor sleeping positions can contribute to sleep-disordered breathing, including snoring and sleep apnea, which can impact your oxygen levels and overall sleep quality.

By paying attention to your sleeping positions and making simple adjustments, you can mitigate the risks of pregnancy complications caused by poor sleeping positions. Always consult with your healthcare provider for personalised advice on safe sleeping positions during pregnancy.

With sleep being such an integral part of your body’s recovery process, let’s examine the different sleeping positions that are safe for you throughout the three trimesters of your pregnancy.

Safe sleeping positions during pregnancy: First trimester

You can take it easy in the first trimester. Despite the discomfort that may arise out of the myriad changes taking place in your body, the advice from experts is that any sleep position is fine during the first trimester of your pregnancy.

According to Dr Sara Twogood, an obstetrician-gynaecologist at the University of Southern California, you would not have to change your sleeping position until you hit the second trimester.

"Before 12 weeks, you can sleep any way you want. A lot of women have breast tenderness or sensitivity, so many aren’t comfortable sleeping on their stomachs early on. But it’s just discomfort — it won’t cause any harm,” she noted.

However, with all the increasing and compelling evidence about the risk of stillbirth associated with a supine sleeping position in your third trimester, it is better if you could practise early.

This is so that if you were always a back or stomach sleeper, you would have gotten accustomed to sleeping on your side by the time you reach that part of your pregnancy. It is considered the best sleeping position for pregnant women.

Sleeping in any position is usually fine early on. If you wish to develop the habit of favouring one side, place a pillow between your legs. This could aid in the relief of hip and lower body discomfort.

If you want to be a little more, well, extra, you can choose an orthopaedic knee cushion composed of memory foam.

Safe sleeping positions during pregnancy: Second and third trimesters

As you approach the second and, mostly, the third trimester, the best (experts may argue that perhaps the only) sleeping position would be the side-sleeping position.

In particular, sleeping on your left side increases the amount of blood and nutrients that reach the placenta and your baby, and takes the pressure off your liver and kidneys, thereby enabling optimal functioning of your organs in order to flush out toxins and help alleviate oedema (swelling).

Tummy-sleepers have it a bit easier as they naturally find it very difficult to sleep on their stomachs as the pregnancy progresses and their baby bump grows bigger, prompting them to adopt a more comfortable and safe sleeping position instead.

However, if you have always slept supine prior to pregnancy, you should avoid sleeping on your back at this point in your pregnancy, as your growing abdomen and uterus put their entire weight and thus a lot of pressure on your intestines and major blood vessels (the aorta and vena cava) in this position.

Sleeping in a supine position during the last two trimesters of pregnancy can:

worsen backaches and aggravate haemorrhoids;

bring about problems in your respiratory system as it interferes with circulation. This can possibly cause hypotension (low blood pressure), which can make you lightheaded and dizzy;

interfere with your digestive system and make digestion less efficient;

a decrease in circulation that may also reduce blood flow to the foetus, giving your baby less oxygen and nutrients. In some cases, a supine sleeping position has been linked to fatal stillbirth and a tragic end to your pregnancy.

Make sure your mattress is firm enough to keep your back from drooping as your belly grows. Put a board between the mattress and the box spring if yours is too soft.

Pregnant pillows are another option. They come in U or C forms and wrap around your entire body to help you sleep on your side. Hug the front of the cushion and slide it between your legs, allowing it to run along your back.

Continue to use a pregnancy pillow for support. Consider wedge pillows if you’re having problems sleeping because of your growing stomach. Place them beneath your belly button and behind your back to keep from rolling.

If you can’t seem to get used to sleeping on your side, prop yourself up with pillows at a 45-degree angle. This keeps you from sleeping flat on your back and lessens IVC compression.

You can also use books or blocks to raise the head of your bed a few inches.

Sleeping on your side during pregnancy

PHOTO: Pexels

Right side or left side – which is the safer sleeping position while pregnant?

Sleeping on your left side is considered to be the "ideal" position during pregnancy.

The optimal blood flow from your inferior vena cava is achieved by lying on your left side (IVC). This large vein runs parallel to your spine on the right side and carries blood to your heart and then to your baby.

The pressure on your liver and kidneys is relieved by sleeping on your left side. This allows you to move around more freely and reduces swelling in your hands, ankles and feet.

Should the right side be avoided if the left side is better? Definitely not.

Sleeping on the right side, as stated by the Sleep Foundation, may exert pressure on the liver, making it suboptimal. However, experts generally concur that sleeping on the right side for brief periods is considered safe.

Sleeping on your side is the optimal position then for pregnant women in their second and third trimesters.

As your body undergoes changes, finding a comfortable and safe sleeping position while pregnant becomes crucial for your well-being and the well-being of your baby. We’ve got you covered with this list of tips and insights to help you achieve those blissful nights of rest during pregnancy.

Embrace the left side: According to the experts at the Sleep Foundation, sleeping on your left side is the ideal position during pregnancy. This position enhances blood flow to the placenta and promotes better circulation for both you and your baby. It also helps alleviate pressure on your back, reducing discomfort and potential issues. Pillows are your new best friend: Investing in pregnancy pillows can make a world of difference in finding the perfect sleeping position. These specially designed pillows provide support to your growing belly, back, and hips, allowing you to find a cosy and comfortable position. Experiment with different pillow placements to find what works best for you. Elevate your upper body: If you’re experiencing heartburn or shortness of breath during pregnancy, propping yourself up with some extra pillows can provide relief. Elevating your upper body slightly can help reduce acid reflux and improve breathing, allowing you to drift off more easily. Say no to sleeping on your back: While it may be tempting to lie on your back, it’s best to avoid this position, especially as your pregnancy progresses. Sleeping on your back can exert pressure on major blood vessels, potentially causing dizziness and low blood pressure, and reducing blood flow to the baby. Opt for the left side instead to promote optimal circulation. Be mindful of your comfort: Finding comfort during pregnancy is essential, so listen to your body and adjust accordingly. Experiment with different variations, such as placing a pillow between your legs or using rolled-up blankets for added support. Don’t be afraid to try different positions until you discover the one that allows you to relax and rest comfortably. Stay hydrated, but mind your fluid intake before bed: To prevent frequent bathroom trips that disrupt your sleep, be mindful of your fluid intake in the evening. Stay hydrated throughout the day, but consider reducing your fluid intake before bedtime to minimise nighttime disruptions. Relaxation techniques: Creating a calming bedtime routine can help you unwind and prepare for a restful sleep. Consider incorporating relaxation techniques like gentle stretches, deep breathing exercises or soothing music into your nightly routine. These practices can help reduce anxiety, promote relaxation and enhance the quality of your sleep.

Sleeping positions to avoid during pregnancy

PHOTO: Pexels

According to specialists, some sleeping positions should be avoided during pregnancy. They include:

1. Stomach sleeping

Many pregnant women are worried that laying on their stomachs would harm their babies. The uterus, on the other hand, provides ample protection for the fetus, therefore lying down on your stomach during the first trimester is unnecessary.

As their pregnancy progresses, most women find that sleeping on their stomach becomes impossible or painful.

There’s no need to be concerned about women who still like to sleep on their stomachs or wake up on their fronts every now and then. If you sleep on your stomach, the baby will not be harmed.

With many sleeping pillows, some pregnant women may find it easier to sleep on their stomachs.

2. Back sleeping

Sleeping on your back is generally considered safe during the first trimester.

Though you may have heard that laying on your back all night has been related to stillbirth in research. But note that the studies regarding this are small and that other factors like sleep apnea could be at play.

These studies, on the other hand, cannot be completely ignored.

Finally, not sleeping on your back after 28 weeks may lessen your risk of stillbirth by 5.8 per cent.

Other downsides of lying on your back include: This position can cause back pain, haemorrhoids, digestive issues and poor circulation. It may also cause dizziness or lightheadedness.

Tips on sleeping while pregnant

With your body undergoing changes and discomfort, it’s important to find ways to improve your sleep quality. We’ve compiled a list of practical and effective tips to help you achieve better and more restful sleep during pregnancy.

Get a doctor’s insights

Start by consulting your doctor and discussing your sleep concerns. They can perform a vitamin deficiency test to ensure you’re getting the necessary nutrients for optimal sleep. In some cases, deficiencies in folic acid or iron can contribute to restless leg syndrome (RLS). But before taking any supplements, always seek medical advice.

Have a light lunch

If you find yourself waking up hungry, especially in the first trimester, try having a light, protein-rich lunch before bedtime. Foods like nuts, salmon, peanut butter and lean meats can help you feel satiated and reduce nighttime hunger pangs.

Opt for smaller, less fatty meals

Heartburn can be a common complaint during pregnancy, especially as your growing baby puts pressure on your digestive system. To alleviate heartburn, opt for smaller and less-fatty meals. Avoid spicy or acidic foods, and consider eating dinner a few hours before bedtime.

Explore pregnancy pillows

There are various types available online, such as full-body pillows, wedge pillows and back support pillows. These pillows provide comfort and support for your changing body, relieving pressure on your back, hips and joints.

Consult your doctor regarding antacids

If you’re experiencing frequent heartburn or acid reflux, talk to your doctor about the suitability of taking antacids. Over-the-counter antacids are generally safe during pregnancy, but it’s important to seek professional advice before taking any medication.

Consult your doctor if you snore during sleep

Snoring can disrupt your own sleep and your partner’s. If you’re snoring more frequently during pregnancy, discuss it with your doctor. They can evaluate whether there are any underlying issues and provide appropriate guidance to improve your breathing during sleep.

Elevate your upper body

For relief from heartburn, try sleeping in a semi-upright position. You can prop yourself up with extra pillows or consider using a reclining chair to sleep on your side. Elevating your body and head can help reduce the discomfort of heartburn and improve your sleep quality.

While achieving restful sleep during pregnancy may seem challenging, these practical tips can make a significant difference. Prioritise good sleep hygiene, consult your doctor for personalised advice and explore various strategies like adjusting your diet, trying pregnancy pillows and elevating your upper body.

Remember, your well-being and quality of sleep are essential for a healthy and enjoyable pregnancy journey. Sleep tight, mum-to-be!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.