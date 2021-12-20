Restaurant chain SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio with similar menu, more affordable prices

While the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) are already up and running, some of us may still be a little hesitant to hop on a plane to places like South Korea.

However, one new place in Singapore where you can satisfy your cravings for authentic Korean food is Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu.

The hawker stall, started by the same folks behind popular restaurant chain SBCD Korean Tofu House, opened on Dec 13 at Ang Mo Kio Ave 8.

SBCD Korean Tofu House itself is founded by chef and restaurateur Nam Kyoung-soo, who has worked at multiple prestigious hotels in Seoul.

The main difference between Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu and the rest of SBCD Korean Tofu House's outlets is the price point.

At Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu, a hearty Pork Soon Tofu Set costs $7, which is a fraction of SCBD Korean Tofu House's Original Pork Soon Tofu ($21.90).

The hawker stall's menu also includes the Seafood Soon Tofu Set ($8), Dumpling Soon Tofu Set ($7) and Vegetable Soon Tofu Set ($6).

Granted, Soon Tofu has significantly fewer menu options as compared to its restaurant counterpart, but its low price point make it a good choice for folks looking for authentic yet budget-friendly Korean food.

Soya beans sourced from around the DMZ and a 10-ingredient secret soup paste

According to SBCD Tofu House's website, their tofu is air-flown and created with mature white soybeans that are specially sourced and imported from Paju. The city is located within close proximity of Korea's demilitarised zone (DMZ), which is the border that divides North and South Korea.

While that seems like quite a fair bit of effort just for some soya beans, SBCD Tofu House says that the untouched and pristine nature of the DMZ area makes Paju a good place to source fresh produce in South Korea.

The soup broth is also made with a special 10-ingredient secret recipe soup paste that Chef Nam took eight years to perfect. The hearty concoction is also boiled for a couple of days for a richer taste without having to add artificial flavouring.

Address: Blk 721 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, Singapore 560721

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

