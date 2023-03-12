Restaurant review: Bedrock Origin fires up surf and turf in the great beef and reef at Sentosa

We may not be able to appreciate the slow march of time personally, but it sure as hell works wonders on steak. Left in a temperature-controlled room, enzymes in meat break down the connective tissues within during dry-ageing, producing tender flesh with more intense flavours.

The same improvement with age can be said for longstanding steakhouse Bedrock Bar & Grill, which opened a second restaurant on Sentosa: Bedrock Origin.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Set in Oasia Resort Sentosa, Bedrock Origin embraces the best of both turf and surf. Bedrock’s flagship has carved out a name for its applewood fire-grilled steaks, seafood steps into the spotlight at its coastal sister restaurant.

That means an exclusive selection of seafood, whole fish dry-aged in-house, and caviar, and – in a nod to its wellness resort setting – a wider pick of roasts.

The tone is breezy, with its high ceilings and a colour palette of olive and white. Outdoor alfresco and verandah seating makes for the idyllic day out with your furry friends.

Before stepping through the door, though, it’s worth taking a detour to the gleaming alcove on your left. Here, take a peek behind the scenes – there’s a dry ageing cabinet hung with beef and fish, alongside a wine cellar showcasing the restaurant’s 100-strong label list.

In-house Ash Dry-aged Meat.

PHOTO: City Nomads

In their tradition of showcasing nature’s best bounty, Bedrock Origin presents 2023’s first edition of The Great Beef and Reef Series in a six-course tasting menu ($168++ per person). Featuring fresh ingredients from the land and the sea, Bedrock turns to classic earthy cooking techniques, like applewood fire grilling, dry-ageing, smoking, and more, to highlight nature’s elementals – Fire, Air, Earth, and Water.

Grilled Avocado.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Cooked over applewood fire, the elemental meal starts with Grilled Avocado sitting atop crème fraîche, and filled with a generous scoop of Avruga caviar. The unassuming dish is creamy, savoury, yet smoky, bringing forth flavours that whet the appetite. For an indulgent upgrade, you can enjoy the nutty and cheesy flavours of luxe Siberian caviar with an additional $60++ per person.

Smoked Wild Black Abalone.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Hailing from the Land of the Long White Cloud (aka New Zealand), the next course of Smoked Wild Black Abalone gets its flavours from a four-hour braise of liver and sake and an hour-long cold smoking with applewood.

Dried turbot roe cured in abalone liver sauce is grated to finish. The result? A super tender abalone with an irresistible briny wash that mimics the sea. Once we got over the saltiness at first bite, the extra punch of umami left us smacking our lips for more.

Elements of the earth come through an ageing technique using natural land minerals like charcoal ash. The Australian Sanchoku Wagyu striploin is ash-aged for 21 days, then grilled to perfection over Bedrock’s applewood fire.

True to Bedrock’s fame, the steak is not only tender, but also has a buttery texture that creams the mouth with deep and rich beefy flavours.

This flavorful main is drizzled over with mushroom bordelaise and served with a side of chunky polenta, which complements the richness of the steak with its light flavours.

The menu concludes with water in its chilled form in the Tangy Pineapple Sorbet. Together with jelly strips and coconut milk, the dessert has a smooth and refreshing mouthfeel, balanced by the lightness of the sorbet and the richness of coconut milk. Slightly tarty and mildly sweet, it cleanses the palate, making it the perfect round-up to the flavoursome meal.

For an elevated dining experience, wine pairing is available with the six-course meal with a top-up of $88++ per person. Expect a curated selection of champagne, white, and red wines.

Bedrock Origins is located at Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View Rd, #01-02 Palawan Ridge, Singapore 098679, p. +65 6818 3333. The Great Beef and Reef 2023: Edition 1 runs 6pm-8.30pm every Thursday to Sunday until March 31. One-day advance reservations are required.

This article was first published in City Nomads.