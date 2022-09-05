Restaurant review: Caffe Fernet welcomes an evocative new cocktail menu and seasonal new-Italian cuisine

Known for scrumptious pastas and its strategic spot offering sweeping views of the Marina Bay Sands, Caffe Fernet has easily won the hearts of many, including us. Spruced up with comfy booths, high-top chairs and wooden tables, the breezy Italian restaurant is the epitome of comfy yet classy alfresco dining.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

Ideal for dates, families time or a hangout session, the gastronomic journey here begins with quality drinks, like any other Jigger & Pony Group establishment. After making a splash at Asia’s No. 2 best bar, Silvio Daniele has taken the helm at Caffe Fernet as the Principal Bartender. Armed with his knowledge of Italian drinking and dining traditions, Daniele welcomes a new robust cocktail line-up, made to impress, adapt and satisfy.

Split across six time periods of the day – that range from Day drinking is cool and Clear my schedule to It’s always 5pm in Italy and One for the road – expect a generous menu that caters to your whims and fancies.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

The vodka-based Breakfast Martini ($22) fronts the cheeky categories, concocted for imbibers that like to start off their day with a solid drink. Boasting the makings of your ideal breakfast, the fragrant drink blends Haku Vodka, lemon juice, orange marmalade, English breakfast tea, and clarified milk. The result is a lighter drink that is sweet with a light tangy sourness to it towards the end of the sip.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

No surprise here, but the Classic Negroni ($23) is also in the top picks, and for good reason. Concocted with all-Italian ingredients, the potent but not blaringly strong drink, sports the ever-so loved bitter, Campari, along with Del Professore Gin and Rosso Vermouth, bringing about spice and vanilla notes.

The Sakura Bellini ($21) stood out too, with its dry finish that makes it all too easy to enjoy. On the palate, the concoction was expressive, bearing a sweet fruiter taste profile with elevated notes of peach.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

Beyond the drinks, the menu is equally well-thought out, bringing together extraordinary imported ingredients and local produce. For appetisers, kickstart your appetite with the Burrata ($27), which has also managed to garner plaudits from vegetarians at our table. The well-balanced dish gets its flavour from its accompanying kalamata olive crumb, drizzle of prosecco vinaigrette, whilst corn from Chitose Farm sums up the profile with a touch of sweetness.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

New on the menu, the Little Gem Lettuce ($23) is a crunchier and nuttier pick with lettuce spears, Sicilian pistachio, castelmagno cheese and tropical soft peaches which sits beneath a layer of lavender red wine vinaigrette. The Summer Tomato Focaccia ($15), on the other hand, would be our go to for something more filling, with a crunchy base topped with slow-roasted heirloom tomatoes bringing out a sweeter flavour.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

Stamped as a never-leaving mainstay, the Mafaldine Cacio E Pepe ($27) is a must at Caffe Fernet, which charms with its rich blend of Parmesan and pecorino, topped off with four types of peppercorns.

Using fish from local farm Ah Hua Kelong, the Red Grouper ($46) with smoked mussel, Carentan leek, and young potato, is also climbing its way to the top becoming a customer favourite. The gluten-free dish is a wholesome one with an irresistible buttery finish thanks to its indulgent sauce and smooth texture.

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet.

For dessert, we opted for another drink instead. The Sgroppino ($25) made the cut as our favourite drink of the night. That might be due to its sweet and refreshing accomplice, Dopa Dopa lemon sorbet soaked in gin, rosemary and prosecco. An indulgent note to end on, the drink made for the perfect palate cleaner with its sour and zesty notes.

Caffe Fernet is located at Customs House, #01-05, 70 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9178 1105, e.info@caffefernet.sg. Open Mon-Thurs 5pm-11pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-11pm. Happy Hour is available from opening till 6.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.