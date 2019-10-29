Restaurant review: The freshest seafood at Marina Bay Sands is at Daniel Boulud's DB Bistro

Dining options are aplenty at Singapore's towering Marina Bay Sands, and whether you're in the mood for Japanese or fried chicken, you'll find it there.

But if you love oysters and seafood in all shapes and sizes, it gets better: celebrity chef Daniel Boulud's db Bistro & Oyster Bar is much like its New York City counterpart, thriving on a menu of incredibly fresh surf and turf, with an emphasis on the surf.

Here's what to expect on your next visit!

RELISH THE RAW BAR

Out front, the largest and freshest variety of seasonal oysters in Singapore are shucked-to-order ($40++ for a half-dozen), with over 30 varieties sourced from both the west and east coast of the United States, France, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland.

When a place brings in thousands of fresh oysters weekly just for themselves, you know there's bound to be good seafood with the high volume moving through.

The Tasmanian Sea Trout Tartare ($28++) starter is testament that you can't go wrong with ikura, avocado, and wasabi tossed with dice-cuts of fresh trout, while the Raw Bar Trio ($75++) provides the opportunity to try three different starters, or go all-out with the Signature Seafood Platter ($125/$175/$275++) with fresh oysters, lobster, shellfish, and tartares.

Looking to really indulge? Enjoy spoonfuls of buttery Oscietra Caviar ($98++ for 30g) that was personally selected by Chef Boulud. Fresh and mildly briny, it's perfect with liberal amounts of champagne, or as a decadent open-faced Caviar Sandwich ($50++) with lemon crème fraîche and red onion.

Need a reason to dine-in one a weekday? You'll find oysters going for half the usual price and one-for-one beers during Oyster Hour (3pm to 6pm).

THE FINEST FRENCH CLASSICS

Alternatively, explore the other end of the world with an Alaskan King Crab Cocktail ($40++) that evokes more autumnal notes, with apple and walnut complementing the crab's sweet, delicate profile.

The classic French Lobster Bisque ($28++) is delightfully robust, brimming with rich flavours of roasted lobster, tomato, cognac, cayenne pepper, and a final dollop of tarragon-infused cream.

Those feeling fancier can opt for the Maine Lobster Roll ($42) topped with caviar.

It's bass season this time of year, and we're just in time for the seasonal New Zealand Loup de Mer "En Croute", with fresh fish caught straight from New Zealand's pristine waters.

The quintessentially French dish is a whole European bass stuffed with Boston Lobster and baked whole in a thin pastry shell - we recommend dredging through the rich bouillabaisse sauce to get every last drop in.

STANDOUT COCKTAILS

You can't go wrong with bubbles or a delicious bottle of wine to go with all that seafood, but db Bistro's range of rum-based tiki cocktails put a fun spin on things.

Kick back with a fruity Conga Punch ($23++) if you love citrus, juicy fruits like pineapple and orange, or have a taste of the bistro's house-made grenadine in a serve of the Hurricane ($26++).

Wrap up your work week with a potent Zombie ($28++). Arguably the most potent cocktail on the menu, house-made falernum, dark rums, and a drop of pernod make for a fragrant, spice-forward tipple, topped up with a refreshing hit of lime juice.

That's not all: db Bistro & Oyster Bar might be a celebrity chef restaurant, but it doesn't mean you have to break the bank just to dine there. For one thing, Social Hour sees all four signature cocktails priced at 50 per cent off from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesdays.

DECADENT DESSERTS

Desserts are arguably the most important part to a meal, since it's the last impression you'll have of the restaurant.

Pastry Chef Mandy Pan's simple, yet comforting display of sweets include the cocoa-rich Rocher ($18++), a sinful trove of hazelnut and cream.

It's hard to stop yourself popping her signature Warm Madeleines ($8++), but if you're looking for a real show-stopper, get the flambeed Baked Alaska for Two ($20++).

Hungry yet? Make a reservation here.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar by Daniel Boulud is located at 2 Bayfront Ave, B1-48, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 8525. Opens for lunch and dinner daily and brunch on weekends.

