Restaurant review: Jypsy reopens at One Fullerton, has casual Japanese fare and unrestricted views of Marina Bay

We’ve kikied with our friends at PS. Café, brought our parents over for a family dinner at Chopsuey and lived out our relaxed nomadic fantasies at Jypsy.

There is no doubt PSGourmet Group has delivered for many a Singaporean or visitor. After the contemporary Japanese restaurant closed its doors at 38 Martin Road, it was brought back relatively quickly, and to the city, no less.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Unlike its name, though, there is nothing gypsy-like here. Instead, its new storefront at One Fullerton could be described as wabi-sabi meets earthy opulence. Expect nautical hints with blue and white elements, contrasted against warm rattan and wood furnishings. The standout piece nonetheless, are the imposing ceiling fixtures with indigo hand-stained fabrics that hang from the high ceiling.

In the evening time, the alfresco area with a large, breezy, canopy also makes for a romantic hotspot, set against the unrestricted view of the Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore River and the Flyer. Now this is what we call dining with a view! Moreover, like its previous outlet, when it comes to the service, there was nothing but all smiles and friendliness from the staff.

Wasabi Popcorn.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Wherever you choose to wind down, the youthful concept features an oceanic menu, marrying traditional Mediterranean and Japanese flavours with a playful modern nomadic spirit.

Designed to be shared, whilst you browse through the extensive menu that spans Charcoal Tsukune Sticks, Sushi Rolls and Sashimi, House Signatures, and more, dig into some complimentary Wasabi Popcorn. Think the earthy salty bite of kettle corn with a sprinkle of wasabi heat that awaken your tastebuds. So addictive!

A hat tip to its four successful years prior and for important fan service, Jypsy One Fullerton has retained some of their iconic dishes, such as the Nest of Fries ($14). Looking like its name, it features the crunchiest of fries with a drizzle of umami teriyaki balsamic sauce, and tangy wasabi mayo.

Spicy Popcorn Shrimp.

PHOTO: City Nomads

We haven’t forgotten their Jypsy Salmon Tacos ($16) or Spicy Popcorn Shrimp ($16) either. A creative spin on tacos, the latter is a dream team of salmon, piquant and creamy avocado, tomato salsa, pops of savoury ikura and wasabi mayo, served in a crunchy seaweed shell.

The former sees light and crunchy tempura batter encasing meaty shrimp, before a topping of spicy chili ponzu mayo and a squeeze of lemon – wash it down with a pint or a cocktail for the best experience. Our gin-based Honey Dew Sour ($19) offered a contrasting sweetness with the fruity and citrusy notes of Midori melon and yuzu.

Bluefin & Chitose Crudo.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Amongst the new additions to the menu, the Bluefin & Chitose Crudo ($25) is worth a try. Paired with semi-dried tomatoes and hot basil ponzu, this is one plate that could make a fuss-free meal for a light eater. Fresh bluefin tuna and juicy tomatoes in the zesty and earthy ponzu present a wonderful contrast in textures and flavours.

The Robata Lamb Ribs ($28) was the hands-down favourite of the evening. These succulent tender ribs melt in the mouth, whilst the accompanying mint, shiso and garlic verde dip pack umami flavours.

Robata Lamb Ribs.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Although we’re not big fans of eggplant, the vegetarian-friendly Melty Smokey Nasu ($12) got our attention with a smooth and interesting mouthfeel, amidst the sweet-salty flavour scape of its miso caramel glaze.

If you still have room for dessert, the new Tiramisu Soft Serve ($12) comes with a generous amount of ice cream, but oldies such as the creamy Yuzu Tofu Cheesecake ($10) with butter biscuit crumbs still have our hearts.

Jypsy is located at One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Rd, #01-02/03, Singapore 049213, p. +65 67089288. Open Tues-Thurs 5pm-12am. Fri-Sun 11:30am–4pm, 5pm–12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.