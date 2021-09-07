Restaurant review: Little Farms Bistro Katong Point serves up delicious plates and quality happy hour tipples

Gourmet grocers with a dining establishment incorporated into their physical space has become a familiar sight in Singapore. Amongst them is Little Farms Grocery ‘ fifth outlet along Joo Chiat Road, which is home to the group’s second eat-in concept, Little Farms Bistro.

Expect an extensive food menu across breakfast, lunch, and dinner hours, and one of the best happy hours (4pm-8pm daily) in the Katong neighbourhood.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Generally, cheese is always a good idea when you want to ease yourself into any meal. At Little Farms Bistro, rich and creamy Burrata ($28) atop arugula greens is served with aged Proscuitto ham, basil, vine tomato, and a tangy balsamic reduction.

An excellent starter, and great for pairing with those happy hour tipples we mentioned. Wines by the glass and balanced cocktails – skip the sugar in the Sangria , though – start from $10.

Happy hour cocktails: Sangria, Bellini, Mojito, Caipirinha.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Other bar grub highlights include the steaming Hot Wings ($16) and a dark horse in the Brussel Sprouts with Australian Bacon and Roasted Garlic ($16). The latter takes it home with the savoury flavour of bacon permeating the dish, which complements the sweet and nutty nature of the cook-through Brussel sprouts.

While deliberating our mains, we noticed a Little Farms logo next to certain items on the menu. We thought they marked the bistro’s signatures, but the logo indicates that ingredients used in the dish are available for purchase in the supermarket – smart.

This applied to the selection of steaks, including the King Island Beef Ribeye ($38). It was surprisingly lean for a ribeye cut, yet the hormone-free, grass fed steak from Tasmania maintains the buttery flavour and texture without the same fat content.

New Zealand King Salmon ($29)

PHOTO: City Nomads

The New Zealand King Salmon ($29) is another stellar option. The pan-seared salmon is a dish of contrasting temperatures alongside cucumber salad and heirloom tomatoes.

The doneness of the salmon was handled well, with juicy flesh that separates easily and a semi-translucent centre. For a wine pairing, try it with the Arlequin Merchant of Venice Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 2017 ($10).

Switch things up with a non-meat main by giving their signature Pumpkin Gnocchi ($28) a shot. We wouldn’t call them pillowy but the handmade gnocchi hits the sweet spot with a soft bite that’s firm enough to put a fork through.

Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and garnished with toasted nuts, fresh sage, and freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, the dish stays long on your mind, even the plate has been cleared.

Superbee Manuka Honey Cake Slice with Hackney Vanilla Gelato ($12) and the Tahini Brownie ($12).

PHOTO: City Nomads

For dessert, Little Farms Bistro has a selection of cakes and cookies. We were recommended the Superbee Manuka Honey Cake Slice ($12), and it’s certainly a good one.

Despite the dense cake layers and caramelised condensed milk filling, it’s not too sweet, something even those without a sweet tooth can enjoy. If you want something sweeter, go for the Tahini Brownie ($12) and add on a scoop of Hackney Vanilla Gelato ($3), which helps to round out the rich flavours.

Little Farms Bistro is located at #01-04A, 451 Joo Chiat Road, Katong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 427664, p. +65 6241 2803. Open Mon-Fri 8.30am – 10.30pm, Sat-Sun 7.30am – 10.30pm.

ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Iko sizzles up Binchotan-kissed meats and mod-Japanese fare on Neil Road, Singapore

This article was first published in City Nomads.