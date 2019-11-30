Restaurant review: Mag's wine kitchen comes full circle at Keong Saik road

PHOTO: Instagram/magswinekitchen
Erica Ho
City Nomads

It's been a full 24 years since Magdalene Tang first opened the doors to Mag's Wine Kitchen.

"That's two cycles of the Chinese zodiac calendar", she reminds us. And just in time, too, to ring in a grand re-opening.

Ironically enough, the veteran restaurant leaves its Circular Road residence to explore Keong Saik's greener pastures.

After all, the young district has been wrought with many a new opening in the last year, some even clinching a seat in Asia's Top 50.

Heading in, we're met with the hustle and bustle of pre-service prep as Head Chef Ryan Tok and his team busy themselves with the mise en place - which wouldn't be special if not for the fact that it all happens up in the front of the establishment.

The walk-through kitchen concept, warm interiors, and relaxed hospitality are by Mag's wilful design to make the guest experience as homespun as a family affair.

The lady of the hour sweeps in just as we arrive, and already we're regaled with her captivating life stories (and liberal amounts of wine). There's no carefully-curated tasting menu here.

Mag simply tells us to "choose what you want" before whisking herself away to the kitchen.

The self-taught ex-banker may seem battle-worn from the new opening, but the twinkle in her eyes betray her devil-may-care attitude.

Before long, she returns with a plate of juicy Bouchon Mussels - an off-menu seasonal treat.

Such impromptu creations are the norm to regulars, who often trust Mag enough to whip up something off the wall.

View this post on Instagram

Braised Duck Olives

A post shared by Mag's Wine Kitchen (@magswinekitchen) on

Luckily for us normies, there's still the signature Whole Duckling ($85++) that feeds six big appetites (or eight little ones).

If you're looking for one-of-a-kind, this play on the traditional French roasted duck is it.

Braised Teochew style for three hours, the duckling retains its moisture for a fall-apart texture and is served with meaty Spanish Noceralla olives.

But keep in mind at specials like the duckling and the famous Roast Suckling Pig ($278++ for 4-5kg) require three days advance notice.

If you're strapped for time, other options for sharing include red meats like the hearty Australian Black Angus Prime Rib ($148++ for 1kg).

There's a great selection of wines to choose from, too, from Bordeaux Second Wines to Super Tuscans from Italy.

House pours also go at $15++ per glass and $65++ per bottle.

But we leave room for Mag's Boston Lobster Risotto ($44++), which was an absolute killer.

Deliberately cooked to a softer consistency than traditional risotto, there're influences of Asian cooking involved in the almost congee-like texture.

White wine and Parmesan cheese add an edge to balance out the cognac-flambeed, oven-roasted lobster and sage-infused butter.

And the whole affair is served medium rare — because to not show off sashimi-grade lobster would be a waste.

View this post on Instagram

Lemon Yuzu Meringue

A post shared by Mag's Wine Kitchen (@magswinekitchen) on

For dessert, Mag goes simple with a homemade Chocolate ($14++) fondant with vanilla ice cream, and Yuzu ($12++) curd with sweet meringue and summer berries.

Not the most avant-garde creations to say the least, but if it ain't broke, we see no need to fix it.

We think it sums up dinner at Mag's perfectly: easy-going, elegant, and chock-full of charm.

Mag's Wine Kitchen is located at 55 Keong Saik Rd, #01-06, Singapore 089158, p. +65 6438 3836.

Open Mon-Fri 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5pm - 10pm, Sat 5pm - 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks restaurant review

TRENDING

This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S&#039;pore since 2017, both recovered
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Cartoon roadshows in Singapore malls to thrill your kids this weekend
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Police establish identity of cabby who punched and kicked car, hurled abuse in 2 videos
Police establish identity of cabby who punched and kicked car, hurled abuse in 2 videos
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES