Restaurant review: North Miznon brings the best of Israeli cuisine to Amoy Street

Whether you’re a fan of Israeli food or not, you would have definitely heard of Miznon. The restaurant made waves in the local food scene as Singapore ’s first Israeli concept. Following its success, Masterchef Eyal Shani expanded in our little red dot with establishment – North Miznon.

The wine hall-feel-type restaurant is nestled in a shophouse at the end of Amoy Street . The rustic and industrial combination of the restaurant, with its with wood furnishing and bronze-gold touches, are comforting and hospitable.

The arrangement of the tables, vibrant chatter, servers bustling, noise from the kitchen – everything contributes to the immersive communal experience. It’s almost like being transported to Tel Aviv.

Seafood Platter ($68)

And the food was a brilliant daily curation – nothing on the menu is fixed. Yes. Every single day, different culinary variations of the meticulously-sourced fresh ingredients, are featured on the menu – so its whatever that inspires the chef for the day.

Chef Eyal Shani’s philosophy is simple. He believes the the innate goodness of the main ingredient should be preserved and the presentation should be just as innovative, as exemplified by the Naked Heirloom Tomatoes Mosaic ($19). Paper thin sliced tomatoes, topped with olive oil and salt flowers, eases you into the meal.

Burning Yellow Potato ($21)

The Burning Yellow Potato ($21) – filled with sour cream and garnished with a zesty chopped salad, or the Roasted Whole Indian Cabbage Head ($23) – slow roasted in its own juices, are flavourful options for those looking for a little more gusto.

If you’ve not tried Israeli cuisine before, the Tomato Pasta ($29) made from hand-squeezed Maggie tomatoes from Israel, is a conservative but delectable start. The Halved Giant Crystal Prawns ($41) – prawns roasted on hot steel wrapped in tomato’s butter complement the mild pasta.

Sirloin Roast Beef Carpaccio on the Rock ($47).

There are also a couple of dishes that are must-haves at the restaurant. The much-raved about Sirloin Roast Beef Carpaccio on the Rock ($47) is on the top of that list.

The name leaves little to the imagination – roasted thin slices of beef draped, literally, over a rock. The Wild Grouper and Mediterranean vegetables ($55) is a close second. Think ingredients roasted in a clay oven with olive oil and wine. We’re sold.

From left to right, Malabi ($20) and Ants Nest Cake with Queen Hajar Shiny Glaze ($20)

Wrap your meal up with a pick from the desserts on the menu. The Naked Chocolate Cake ($20) and the Apple Crumble Cake ($20) are both classics that cannot go wrong with.

To truly experience the Israeli touch, Malabi ($20), milk pudding drizzled with a handmade syrupy strawberry sauce, is the way to go. The Ants Nest Cake with Queen Hajar Shiny Glaze ($20) – honeycomb cake with a touch of ginger – is great for those who want a different spin on a classic.

Feel free to explore North Miznon’s eclectic wine list with gems like the Israeli Bin Nun Estate Rosé Wine 2020 or their wide cocktail list. The Tel Aviv Sour ($21) is the definite crowd-pleaser. The Levinsky Market ($18) and Route to Namal ($25) are bolder concoctions for those a little more adventurous.

North Miznon is located at 110 Amoy Street, #01-01, Singapore 069930, p. +65 8028 5204. Open Tues – Sun from 5.30pm – 12am.

