Restaurant review: Oumi, a new farm-to-table Japanese Kappo Concept at CapitaSpring with stunning views

CapitaSpring, one of Singapore's most iconic skyscrapers, has a stunning view of the cityscape and a huge rooftop space. What better way to make use of the new floorplan, than combining the intricate art of urban farming and a dining space right at the 51st floor?

Fresh from the hot heels of the launch of Latin-European bistro, Sol & Luna, the 1-Group is bringing another ground breaking concept to the skyscraper.

Sharing the space with the rooftop garden oasis, 1-Arden Food Forest and coastal Australian restaurant Kaarla, Oumi is a modern Japanese restaurant, bringing 'Kappo' cuisine to Singapore's gastro space.

Literally translated to 'cut and cook', the Kappo cuisine here utilises the nose-to-tail approach to cooking — where every part of an animal is used and nothing goes to waste.

PHOTO: Oumi

Carrying on the philosophy of 'lifestyle thrivability', nature and food harmoniously collide at the farm-to-table restaurants. Oumi and Kaarla both get a portion of their ingredients straight from the 10,000-sqft rooftop garden.

Divided into five themes, expect local herbs from the Singapore Food Heritage Garden, or a unique blend from The Wellness Garden, The Mediterranean Potager Garden, The Japanese Potager Garden, and The Australian Native Garden.

Whilst other premium and seasonal ingredients are responsibly sourced from local farms, or are flown in directly from Australia and Japan for the upmost quality. Surplus food such as dried strawberries, are also cleverly incorporated in dishes and cocktails to make full use of products and minimise any wastage.

PHOTO: Oumi

As you step into Oumi's contemporary modern space complete with wooden furnishing, grab a seat at the Omakase-style benches with a first row seat of the action in the open kitchen.

For those looking for gasp-worthy views that look both good in-person and on the Instagram feed, the seats next to the floor-to-ceiling windows would be our pick.

PHOTO: Oumi

The food here is nothing short of art, with menu possibilities left to what the season brings. Preserving authenticity, Head Chef Lamley Chua combines tradition and age-old techniques with contemporary flavours to suit the modern palate.

Amidst the myriad of offerings begin your night with Nōsan (agricultural products). A perfect palate cleanser, the refreshing Momotaro Cheese ($20) with cream cheese coated with house-made miso paste offers a creamy mouthfeel, which is balanced by the sweet and crunchy sweet Japanese fruit tomato.

For garnish, the fennel flower and nori rice puffs bring in an earthy taste, while the wasabi dressing rounds off the dish with a heaty touch.

Kabocha Uni Tofu.

PHOTO: Oumi

The Kabocha Uni Tofu ($30) a delicate but punchy mix of house-made Australian pumpkin tofu, sea urchin, shiitake tsuyu (a sause made of Shiitake broth, shoyu, mirin, and sake) , and edible flowers from 1-Arden Food Forest.

The Tempura Crepe ($25) stood out as the star of the show. A crunchy savoury bite, this light dish starts with tempura flour and Australian Gruyere cheese batter ladled onto the teppan and deep-fried to a crisp.

What's more, it's topped with Australian scampi roe, Japanese flying fish roe, avocado slices, whilst a drizzle of balsamic-teriyaki sauce adds lusciousness and a smoky grilled flavour.

Tempura Crepe.

PHOTO: Oumi

Don't miss out on the Foie Gras Monaka either. Embodying the essence of the restaurant, the dish captures both tradition and modernity.

Expect a creamy and rich foie gras ganache with Japanese salmon roe, flying fish roe, and kombu-pickled daikon and other edible flowers and leaves from the 1-Arden Food Forest, sandwiched between crispy wafers. Modern in both looks and flavour, the dish is best eaten with hands.

Foie Gras Monaka

PHOTO: Oumi

For mains, the meats at Oumi are a must. Kohitsuji Yaki ($70) and Buta Kakuni ($60) are easily our favourites. Bursting with flavour, the grilled Australian lamb marinated with a red garlic sauce, then grilled over binchotan.

The smoky charcoal flavour is perfected with a citrus blend of accomplices — lemon myrtle, lemon balm, and calamansi.

Kohitsuji Yaki.

PHOTO: City Nomads

The Buta Kakuni (Braised Australian Pork Belly) mimics the lamb, with a tender and a melt-in-the mouth texture. The dish is then elevated by being braised skin-on with dried orange peel, shoyu, sake, mirin, awamori, and Okinawa brown sugar for almost five hours.

Edible flowers, grilled eringii mushrooms mountain caviar, yuzu, and fresh egg yolk complete the dish.

From the seasonal offerings, the Awabi ($80) is a savoury mix of teppan-style salt baked fresh live Australian abalone, covered with kombu and blanketed in sea salt. With a splash of sake, the abalone is baked and served along with a bright pesto.

Slightly too salty for us, the dish is saved by the earthy pesto which cuts through the salt elegantly with splashes of grilled eggplant and yellow miso.

Kyoho Sorbet.

PHOTO: Oumi

Save some room for dessert, too. The Kyoho Sorbet ($20) combines well-loved sweet Japanese flavours. Think a quenelle of Kyoho sake sorbet, atop soft warabi mochi, and a bed of sesame crumble and crushed black sesame praline beneath. The dish is further, luxuriously adorned with glistening berry paper tuile.

Reshaping the relationship between the food and beverage industry and the natural environment, Oumi is taking the topic of sustainability to new heights! That coupled with an indulgent dinner and an unrestricted view of Singapore's twinkling skyline — not too shabby for a night out in Singapore!

Oumi is located at CapitaSpring, 88 Market Street #51-01, Singapore 048948, p. +65 81583763. Open for lunch Mon-Fri 12pm-2pm, and for dinner Mon-Sat 6pm-10.30pm.