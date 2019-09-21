Restaurant review: The Salted Plum, a taste of Taiwan in Suntec City Singapore

PHOTO: Instagram/thesaltedplumsg
Shannon Chua
City Nomads

Taiwan is pretty well-known for their tantalising street-food across their night markets.

From the ever-popular oyster omelette to deep-fried chicken cutlet and mushrooms, Taiwan's reputation as a food paradise is unparalleled and thus, it's no wonder that it serves as an inspiration for the menu at The Salted Plum.

Originally a pop-up known as FiveTen along South Bridge Road, The Salted Plum grew from a small eatery into a full-fledged restaurant with its second outlet taking up permanent residency in Suntec City to cater to the offices and working professionals in the area.

Opened just this July, The Salted Plum at Suntec features a spacious dining area surrounded by street-esque ambience and new outlet-exclusive dishes on top of their regular fare.

Its founder, Shawn Kishore, sees The Salted Plum as the embodiment of a great hawker restaurant, serving home-style cooking that's hearty, satisfying, affordable and full of comforting flavours.

With an upgraded dining area, the restaurant aims to welcome larger groups of diners while maintaining its essence and commitment in serving quality food at a reasonable price. From the outlet-exclusive breakfast to communal dining in the evening, The Salted Plum serves it all.

The star of the menu is the aptly named Lu Rou 2.0 ($15), an upgraded version of their best-selling braised pork belly. Strips of pork belly are braised for at least 10 hours in an aromatic mix of spices before being transformed into a gravy with the use of Chinese Angelica Root.

This herbal infusion creates a tender and comforting dish that's perfect on its own or as a topping on their wonderful lunch bowls.

Another rendition of pork belly to try is the Kao Rou ($15).

Thinly sliced pork belly is marinated in a sweet soy sauce mixture before grilling to create a beautiful layer of caramelised char, resulting in a dish that's sweet and savoury with hints of smokiness.

A light sprinkling of crispy garlic chips adds a little crunch and flavour, perfectly rounding off the dish.

Exclusive to this outlet is the Salmon Fresh AF ($15), a delightful dish of pan-fried salmon served with leeks and pickled daikon. The salmon is juicy and flaky, and the superb pairing with seaweed mayonnaise brings out the freshness of the fish.

The Burnt Chilli Chicken ($10) is a must-try, especially if you're a fan of spicy food. A simple yet delicious creation by Kishore, the slight spice of the bite-sized fried chicken chunks adds a little heat to the dining experience without being too overbearing.

Taiwanese street-food finds its way onto the menu in the form of the Golden Shishamo ($10) and Oyster Mushroom ($10).

Marinated in a soy sauce mixture, Smelt fish is fried whole until golden brown and served with a side of pickled onions, while pieces of oyster mushrooms are fried alongside smashed potatoes before being dusted by a sweet and sour plum powder.

Both these dishes are great as snacks while you relax with The Salted Plum's selection of Taiwanese beer.

Of course, no Asian meal is complete without a serving of carbs, and that's where The Salted Plum's Sweet Potato Porridge ($2) shines. Short grain rice is cooked in a stock made from dashi, tobiko and purple sweet potatoes, creating a staple that has a beautiful lavender tinge bursting with umami flavours.

Lunch-goers can enjoy a selection of their flavourful dishes such as the Lu Rou 2.0 ($11/13), Salmon Fresh AF ($16/18) and Burnt Chilli Chicken ($9/11) served on top of a bowl of fragrant, shiny rice drizzled with lard and garlic oil crowned with a perfectly-cooked sous-vide egg for added creaminess.

For the early-birds, The Salted Plum offers a weekday Breakfast Set ($5) consisting of Mee Sua with Oysters or a Bao with your choice of Lu Rou 2.0 or Burnt Chilli Chicken served with a cup of Soya Bean Milk.

The Salted Plum is located at #B1-122A, Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983, p. +65 6721 9398. Open 8am - 9pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks restaurant review Restaurants / Eateries

TRENDING

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Haze in S&#039;pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Haze in S'pore: Air quality inches towards unhealthy levels again, on second day of F1 weekend
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12
Supper spots in central Singapore that are not atas, open till 3am, and cost under $12

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES