Restaurant review: Souffle elevate the iconic French dish atop Duxton Hill Singapore

Read also

Tailor your own culinary experience by choosing your preferred plates from all 22 dishes off the restaurant's a la carte menu.

The Two-Course Menu (from $45++) offers a combination of any Starter and Main or Main and Dessert, while the Three-Course Menu (from $58++) serves up a more lavish spread, with a choice of Starter, Main, and Dessert to finish.

Each soufflé is made to order and takes an average of 5 to 10 minutes to cook, but good things are always worth the wait. Well, usually.

Start with the luxurious Lobster Soufflé ($28++), topped with lobster claw meat and intensified with an aromatic lobster bisque served by the side that can be drizzled over.

The lobster bisque's flavourful nature blends very well with the lightness of the soufflé , resulting in a starter that is not too over-the-top and paves the way for the main course ahead.

Our favourite is the Laksa Soufflé ($23++) - sumptuous, creamy laksa sauce with just the right amount of spiciness finished off with prawns on top and inside the pastry's fluffy batter.

The resulting combination is something familiar yet new, as the airy soufflé adds a new dimension to a local classic we've all come to love. We'll definitely be back for more.

The mains really put a spotlight on the versatility of this French classic, each hearty dish paired with a mini soufflé.

The Parmentier de Canard with Mini Truffled Mushroom Soufflé ($32++) is the perfect example. A luscious duck confit rests under a blanket of mashed potatoes that's topped with butter parsley breadcrumbs and finished in the oven is served with a mini soufflé made with truffled mushroom.

When eaten together, the bold and rich flavour of the truffled mushroom harmoniously balances the smooth and buttery texture of the mashed potatoes and duck creating a wholesome, comfortable dish that may induce a food coma.

Beef lovers are in for a treat with a choice of Blanquette de Veau ($32++), veal stew with white wine and cream, or Boeuf Bourguignon ($32++), slow-cooked beef cheeks with red wine, bacon, and an array of vegetables.

Both are served with a mini Comte soufflé . Mild and slightly sweet, the Comte version enhances the creaminess of the soft and tender veal stew, and it perfectly complements the robust flavours of the succulent slow-cooked beef cheeks.

If you can't get enough of the restaurant's signature dish, opt for the Tasting Flight of Three Mini Savoury Soufflés ($32++) from a selection of Truffled Mushroom, Roquefort, Comte, Laksa or Lobster.

As a sweet finish to an otherwise savoury journey so far, the Grand Marnier et Oranges Confites Soufflé ($23++) really ties the meal together, with its delicate texture infused with candied oranges.

Like the restaurant's inviting facade, you'll be handed a bottle of Grand Marnier to drizzle or douse the dessert as you see fit, but no, you can't bring it home.

The team at Soufflé flawlessly captures the essence of what makes this French classic fantastic, taking it up a notch to present an exciting dining experience that's really unique.

Soufflé is located at 5 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089591, p. +65 6690 7562. Open Mon-Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm, Sun 11am - 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.