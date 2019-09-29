Restaurant review: Souffle elevate the iconic French dish atop Duxton Hill Singapore

Created in the 18th century for French royalty and aristocracy, soufflé s are an incredibly technical and temperamental dish requiring the utmost attention and skill, so it's pretty swell that Soufflé is able to serve such a variety of sweet and savoury soufflé s with such consistency.
Puffiness is life, are we right?
Set along Duxton Hill among some of the city's favourite cafes and bars, this DHM Group restaurant stands out with its inviting interior accented by white marble, copper and turquoise tones.
Natural light pours in from its large windows and a frosted glass canopy creates a cosy and intimate ambience - almost like a modern Parisian bistro.
As Singapore's only dedicated soufflé restaurant, the team's mastery of this iconic French classic can be experienced by diners through its new two and three-course set menu format.
Tailor your own culinary experience by choosing your preferred plates from all 22 dishes off the restaurant's a la carte menu. The Two-Course Menu (from $45++) offers a combination of any Starter and Main or Main and Dessert, while the Three-Course Menu (from $58++) serves up a more lavish spread, with a choice of Starter, Main, and Dessert to finish. Each soufflé is made to order and takes an average of 5 to 10 minutes to cook, but good things are always worth the wait. Well, usually. Start with the luxurious Lobster Soufflé ($28++), topped with lobster claw meat and intensified with an aromatic lobster bisque served by the side that can be drizzled over. The lobster bisque's flavourful nature blends very well with the lightness of the soufflé , resulting in a starter that is not too over-the-top and paves the way for the main course ahead. Our favourite is the Laksa Soufflé ($23++) - sumptuous, creamy laksa sauce with just the right amount of spiciness finished off with prawns on top and inside the pastry's fluffy batter. The resulting combination is something familiar yet new, as the airy soufflé adds a new dimension to a local classic we've all come to love. We'll definitely be back for more. The mains really put a spotlight on the versatility of this French classic, each hearty dish paired with a mini soufflé. The Parmentier de Canard with Mini Truffled Mushroom Soufflé ($32++) is the perfect example. A luscious duck confit rests under a blanket of mashed potatoes that's topped with butter parsley breadcrumbs and finished in the oven is served with a mini soufflé made with truffled mushroom. When eaten together, the bold and rich flavour of the truffled mushroom harmoniously balances the smooth and buttery texture of the mashed potatoes and duck creating a wholesome, comfortable dish that may induce a food coma. Beef lovers are in for a treat with a choice of Blanquette de Veau ($32++), veal stew with white wine and cream, or Boeuf Bourguignon ($32++), slow-cooked beef cheeks with red wine, bacon, and an array of vegetables. Both are served with a mini Comte soufflé . Mild and slightly sweet, the Comte version enhances the creaminess of the soft and tender veal stew, and it perfectly complements the robust flavours of the succulent slow-cooked beef cheeks. If you can't get enough of the restaurant's signature dish, opt for the Tasting Flight of Three Mini Savoury Soufflés ($32++) from a selection of Truffled Mushroom, Roquefort, Comte, Laksa or Lobster. As a sweet finish to an otherwise savoury journey so far, the Grand Marnier et Oranges Confites Soufflé ($23++) really ties the meal together, with its delicate texture infused with candied oranges. Like the restaurant's inviting facade, you'll be handed a bottle of Grand Marnier to drizzle or douse the dessert as you see fit, but no, you can't bring it home. The team at Soufflé flawlessly captures the essence of what makes this French classic fantastic, taking it up a notch to present an exciting dining experience that's really unique. Soufflé is located at 5 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089591, p. +65 6690 7562. Open Mon-Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm, Sun 11am - 10pm. This article was first published in City Nomads.
Soufflé is located at 5 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089591, p. +65 6690 7562. Open Mon-Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10.30pm, Sun 11am - 10pm.
This article was first published in City Nomads.