Restaurants and bars in Singapore keeping their doors open during CNY

Tired of home gatherings? Or just want to spice things up with different cuisines? Not to fret, we've come up with a list of restaurants in Singapore that will be staying open to keep you well-fed over Chinese New Year.

For imbibers, we've also included a list of bars open this holiday, so you can cheers to a great start of the year in style.

Restaurants

Caffe Fernet

This Lunar New Year, the bayside restaurant with a view is bringing you a pizza party in collaboration with Puffy Bois Pizzas!

Besides hero classics of the pizza world like the Margherita ($21) and Pepperoni ($25), look forward to the White Clam ($25) – a homage from Connecticut to Caffe Fernet – and a dessert pie with plenty of (you guessed it) Nutella.

Along with sides including Buffalo Wings (from $15) with blue cheese dip, take pleasure in their robust cocktail programme and curated wine list.

Caffe Fernet is located at Customs House, #01-05, 70 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9178 1105.

Special CNY operating hours: Jan 22 to Jan 24, 2023, 3pm to 10pm daily

True Cost

Offering value-for-money fine delicacies at a fraction of market prices, True Cost is curing the cravings and saving the wallet this CNY break.

Boasting stunning views of the CBD, the rooftop restaurant and wine bar is known for its low mark-ups on dishes like Salmon Ceviche ($9.95), Hoisin Chicken ($12.95), as well as bottled wines (from $32) and cocktails (from $8).

The special CNY menu also features Seafood Lucky Tower ($88) with a treasure trove of sashimi, unagi and oysters. Yusheng, on the other hand, is just $38.

True Cost is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, #03-302/303 Suntec City, Singapore 038983, p. +65 8894 0615.

Open Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 11pm; Fridays to Saturdays, 12pm to 11.30pm. A cover charge of $5 (lunch) or $10 (dinner) is applicable.

The Banana Leaf Apolo

Whether rain or shine, a restaurant that always keeps our appetite well-fed is The Banana Leaf Apolo.

Bringing us our favourite North and South Indian flavours, the restaurant is a hit among regulars when it comes to signature dishes like Fish Head Curry (from $30.50), Lamb Shank ($26.50), Chicken Masala ($8.50) and more.

Not to forget the incredible selection of mutton dishes that are bound to hit the spot. Wash it all down with the ever-so-popular Mango Lassi ($7.50).

The Banana Leaf Apolo has various outlets.

Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ

Korean BBQ is bound to cure the festive blues. Lucky for us, Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ will be open throughout CNY. Get things sizzling as you opt for tender and juicy meats, and grilled vegetables for a lavish family meal.

Besides the iconic Galmaegisal ($23.90), Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Pancake, $18.90) and Tteokbokki ($16.90), look forward to seasonal menu items like the Huat Platter ($68) with eight different types of meat.

Seorae Korean Charcoal BBQ has outlets in Plaza Singapura, Tampines Mall and Jem.

Special CNY operating hours: Jan 21, 2023 (11.30am to 5pm); Jan 22, 2023 (3pm to 10pm); Jan 23, 2023 (11.30am to 10pm)

Wild Child Pizzette

Sometimes a 10-inch Neapolitan-style pizzette is exactly what the tastebuds are calling for, and Wild Child Pizzette is ready to deliver that to you this week.

With over 60 hours of fermentation and oven-kissed perfection, sink your teeth into sweet but heaty Spianata Calabrese ($21) with spicy salami and Sichuan chilli honey.

Truffle-lovers have got to get the Tartufo ($25). Complete the meal with bowls of pasta, antipasti, wines and craft beers.

Wild Child Pizzette is located at 50 Circular Rd, Singapore 049405, p. +65 6970.6592.

Open Wednesdays to Mondays, 12pm to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

Bars

Republic Bar

Take your unconventional CNY tippling session to The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore for a session to remember. No. 12 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2022, Republic Bar has earned its spot as an expert-approved watering hole and dining destination.

From the new drinks menu, Georgette ($26) is a season-appropriate cocktail with lychee flavours, served with a kueh pie tee fruit basket garnish. Flowers ($26), like its name, is floral in nature with hints of rhubarb and rose.

You can also delve into a three-course Bountiful Blessings Set Lunch ($68 per person) with loads of seafood, pork mains and sweet dessert.

Republic Bar is located at 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799.

Open Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 12am; Fridays to Saturdays, 12pm to 1am; Sundays, 12pm to 10pm

Good Luck Beerhouse

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cd27BOJAfT-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Perfect for gatherings where everyone seems to want different things, Good Luck Beerhouse is a 100 per cent local craft beer taproom, cocktail spot, dim sum place and South East Asian izakaya all rolled into one.

Aptly located in Haji Lane, the spot has the coolest array of beers from fresh IPAs by That Singapore Beer Project and an intriguing buckwheat specialty ale from Alive Brewing.

To pair along, no better companion than the sweet and gooey Black Sesame Custard Ball ($6) and the Dim Sum Bundle ($20). Wear the bar's merchandise and get a pint on the house.

Good Luck Beerhouse is located at 9 Haji Lane, Singapore, 189202, p. +65 6391 9942.

Open Mondays to Wednesdays, 4pm to 12am; Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 12am

Jigger & Pony

Asia's best bar is keeping its doors open as we enter the year of the water rabbit.

Celebrate the occasion with one of their signature punch bowls serving 15 to 20 portions, like the customisable Chatham Artillery with yuzu infused Maker's Mark Bourbon and Louis Roederer bubbles.

Or take the opportunity to enjoy signature cocktails from A Decent Menu before their next menu comes along fairly soon.

Our top picks? Definitely the Espresso Martini and the spirit-forward Black Pepper Sazerac.

Jigger & Pony is located at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, p. +65 9621 1074.

Special CNY operating hours: Jan 22 to Jan 24, 2023, 6pm to 12am daily

Native

Taking cues from nostalgic and familiar flavours, Native bar brings comforting drinks and soulful food on the table.

The sweet local-inspired Peranakan ($28) sees jackfruit rum, laksa leaves and gula melaka, while fermented curations on the menu include Mango Lapsang Wine and Red Yeast Rice Wine.

For the season, the bar recommends its limited-edition three a la carte dishes, such as the Herbal Duck Cheong Fun, Kerabu Pomelo and Sesame & Mandarin sorbet.

A space where everyone feels welcome, you'll find a large vegetarian and pescatarian variety on the menu.

Native is located at 52A Amoy St, Singapore 069878, p. +65 8869 6520.

Open Mondays to Saturdays, 5pm to 10.30pm (restaurant), 6pm to 12am (bar). Closed Sundays.

Tippling Club

https://www.instagram.com/tipplingclub/

Inspired by music, Tippling Club's new head bartender Arathorn Grey is now presenting a new menu titled A Guide to Modern Drinking, Volume III - 6 Decades of Music.

For a little bit of experimenting over CNY, break into a melodious blend of Savoy Truffle by The Beatles ($26) served boozy tiki-style drink with butternut squash, cognac, truffle-infused gin and rum.

The Funky Monks by Red Hot Chilli Peppers ($24) is our personal favourite with rum, ginger blackcurrant and soda. The wedge of lime coated in togarashi takes it a level up adding heat and tang.

Tippling Club is located at 38 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088461, p +65 6475 2217.

Open Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm to 12am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.