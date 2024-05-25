The resurgence of hobbies in 2024: Rediscovering joy in the digital age

In today's fast-paced world, where the relentless grind of productivity often overshadows personal fulfilment, an unexpected trend is taking centre stage in 2024: hobbies are cool again!

The pandemic, with its enforced breaks and moments of introspection, prompted a collective re-evaluation of how we spend our time.

This led to a resurgence of those simple, joyful pastimes that had been sidelined in our constant quest for the next achievement. In 2024, the trend continues as more people leave behind the corporate ladder for something more fulfilling.

The lost art of leisure

For years, the pursuit of hobbies dwindled as society became increasingly fixated on career success and the hustle culture.

The pressure to always be productive left us with little room for activities that didn't have a clear, tangible outcome. Many of us traded our paintbrushes for project deadlines, and board games for brainstorming sessions.

However, amidst the circuit breaker lockdowns (now, a thing of the past), much like in the wellness industry, the art of hobbies also saw a shift in priorities.

Without the constant need of chasing the next deadline or commuting to work, suddenly, there was time to fill. And what better way to make use of our time than to revisit the activities that once brought us joy?

Gen Z and crafty seniors: The hobby revivalists

Leading the charge in this revival are the members of Gen Z. This digitally native generation has embraced hobbies with enthusiasm, recognising them as a vital counterbalance to their screen-centric lives.

Having grown up amidst unprecedented technological advancements and social media saturation, this turn towards offline, hands-on activities make them all the more striking and attractive.

For Gen Z, hobbies are not just a way to pass the time, but a means of self-expression and mental health preservation.

But it's not just the young who are driving this trend. Crafty senior citizens have also joined the movement, live streaming their crafts on TikTok and sharing their expertise with a global audience.

These seasoned crafters are proving that creativity knows no age limit, and their charming, often skilful videos are captivating viewers of all ages.

Small businesses and independent creators are also a big part of this movement, pushing the agenda forward. By promoting handmade goods and offering virtual workshops, they are fostering a vibrant community where hobbyists can connect, learn, and support each other's passions.

TikTok: The digital catalyst

TikTok has played an instrumental role in this hobby renaissance. The platform's algorithm, designed to surface engaging content tailored to individual interests, has become a hub for hobby inspiration.

From intricate crochet tutorials to mesmerising jewellery-creating strategies, TikTok offers a seemingly endless supply of ideas and how-tos, with users sharing their passion projects and fostering a community of like-minded individuals eager to learn and create.

Rediscovering arts & crafts, board games, and more

Among the many hobbies making a comeback, arts and crafts hold a special place. The tactile satisfaction of creating something with your hands offers a welcome break from screens. Whether it's pottery, tufting, or painting, these activities provide a therapeutic outlet.

Board games, too, have seen a revival. In an age of digital interaction, the face-to-face engagement that board games offer is refreshing, bringing people together. Other hobbies, such as gardening, cooking, mixology, and journaling, are also gaining popularity.

Hobbies to try in 2024

Embroidery: This timeless craft can be both relaxing and intellectually stimulating, perfect for moments of quiet reflection.

Whether you're stitching intricate designs or simple patterns, embroidery offers a creative outlet and a satisfying way to spend your downtime. Once you get the hang of it, try your hand at Tambour or beaded embroidery.

Ceramics: Try your hand at the pottery wheel or sculpting through air-dry clay; the tactile nature of ceramics is deeply satisfying.

Journaling & Scrapbooking: Document your thoughts, dreams, and daily life through writing or art journaling for a creative and therapeutic outlet. Our recommendation is to start with keeping a junk journal.

Bouldering: This form of rock climbing without ropes is both physically challenging and mentally engaging, making it a great full-body workout. Here are some Rock Climbing & Bouldering Gyms in Singapore.

Brewing Your Own Kombucha: For the wellness-lovers, dive into the world of fermentation and enjoy the health benefits of this trendy, homemade probiotic drink.

The resurgence of hobbies in 2024 reflects a broader cultural shift towards valuing balance and well-being over perpetual productivity.

As we move forward, it's clear that the joy of hobbies is here to stay, bringing creativity, relaxation, and community back into our lives. Whether you're picking up a musical instrument or a pair of badminton rackets, there's never been a better time to embrace the art of the hobby.

This article was first published in City Nomads.