Retail apocalypse in Singapore- 7 popular brands that went bust or closed down

Although the term “retail apocalypse” was originally coined to describe the fast decline of many huge North American chains, it basically refers to e-commerce-inflicted death of brick-and-mortar stores all over the world.

7 POPULAR BRANDS THAT WENT BUST OR CLOSED DOWN

In Singapore, not only are the American chains closing down, but local start-ups as well. From fast fashion to publishing, here are 7 high-profile businesses that crumbled under pressure.

1. FOREVER21 — FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

This one is recent: Just a few weeks ago (30 Sep 2019), news broke that American fashion brand Forever 21 had filed for bankruptcy protection.

In layman terms, that basically means Forever 21 is about to “pok gai” lah.

The brand had its heyday back in the 90s to 2000s, but the store numbers have since dwindled, leaving just one at 313@Somerset.

Although many are wondering when the physical store will shut its doors — hoping for a closing down sale, perhaps? — there seems to be no news on that.

According to reports by The Straits Times, a store supervisor said that there is still 2 years left on the lease.

Lendlease (which runs the mall) said that there has been no change to Forever 21’s lease yet.

This news is not shocking at all — Forever21 is hardly the first fast fashion brand to go bust. In recent years, Singapore has seen Factorie, Gap, Banana Republic, American Eagle Outfitters and more exit the market as well.

I guess it’s goodbye brick-and-mortar, hello blogshops.

2. HONESTBEE — NO MORE FOOD DELIVERY & LAUNDRY SERVICES

Things were looking pretty promising at first: local start-up Honestbee launched its tech-lifestyle concept in end-2018, Habitat by Honestbee, which seemed to be doing well.

However, just half a year later, CEO and co-founder Joel Sng resigned in May 2019.

Shortly after, it was announced that Honestbee would be ceasing their food delivery and laundry services. Due to low funds, they’ve even allegedly tried selling operations to rivals Grab and GoJek.

They also paused overseas operations, and cut 10% of their global headcount as part of a strategic review.

But although the food delivery and laundry arm have gone bust, the company is not giving up.

On 2 Aug 2019, Honestbee applied to the High Court to begin its court-supervised restructuring process.

This includes a 6-month break from enforcement actions and legal proceedings so they can clean up their act.

The plan is to focus on the grocery delivery and Habitat businesses, possibly even expanding to other countries in the region like South Korea. Taiwan and Malaysia.

3. MPH BOOKSTORES — CLOSED LAST 2 STORES, BUT REOPENING IN NOV 2019

Shame on all of you who’ve been reading e-books on your fancy Kindles! Bookstores are slowly closing down one by one, and now, children will no longer understand the joys that come with smelling the pages of new books.

In July and September 2019, MPH closed down their last two outlets at Raffles City and Parkway Parade due to high rental costs.