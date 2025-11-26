Return to office? Flexible hours, free lunch are what Singapore workers want, survey shows

More and more companies are trying to get employees to return to office instead of working remotely.

But what does it take to convince them to do so?

A survey has shown that while most workers in Singapore are open to returning to the office, they believe they deserve certain perks and flexibility in return.

In a press release on Nov 21, global real estate company JLL said its 2025 Workforce Preference Barometer polled 500 employees in Singapore regarding return-to-office (RTO) polices.

The survey found that about seven in 10 employees (69 per cent) now face structured return-to-office (RTO) policies which require them to work from the office for a fixed number of days.

This is similar to the regional average of 71 per cent.

Technology, education, as well as banking, financial services and insurance were the top three sectors requesting RTO, according to the survey.

The majority of respondents (63 per cent) expressed positive sentiment towards these policies, showing that they are happy to return to working on-site.

55 per cent of these employees said they believe they work better together in the office. 45 per cent said that they prefer to work from the office and 44 per cent said it is fairer for all employees.

However, as Singapore employees adapt to being back in the office, their needs are also evolving.

Amid growing burnout risk, workers are placing more importance on well-being and time autonomy.

49 per cent of respondents reported feelings of burnout due to work pressures — higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 41 per cent.

As a result of this, flexibility in working hours has become a sought-after benefit in Singapore, but not all companies provide it.

Although 64 per cent of respondents wish for flexible working hours, only 41 per cent said that they have access to such arrangements.

This 23 per cent gap is one of the widest recorded among key Asia-Pacific markets, second to Hong Kong (42 per cent).

Additionally, 61 per cent of Singapore employees indicated they would choose a new employer based on flexible work arrangements, higher than the Apac average of 54 per cent.

The survey also found that 41 per cent of Singapore workers would like free lunches in return for adhering to RTO requirements. They ranked food services — which includes free food, subsidised prices, and quality and nutrition — as the most valued workplace amenity.

However, only 17 per cent of employees reported being promised free lunches by their employer.

Free or subsidised travel was ranked second by Singapore workers, while discounts and local partnerships came in third.

While Singapore's office professionals have embraced RTO policies, their expectations around time autonomy, wellbeing and digital upskilling are advancing rapidly, said Kamya Miglani, head of work dynamics research at JLL Asia Pacific.

"To attract and retain top talent, organisations must move beyond mandates and invest in meaningful flexibility, holistic wellbeing, and lifelong learning opportunities," she added.

[[nid:704673]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com