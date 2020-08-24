Reusable face masks for kids that are worth the purchase

Putting on a mask appears to be the default mode now when leaving home. But with the Covid-19 pandemic said to continue on for at least one more year, perhaps it makes more economical sense to invest in some quality reusable masks — and one that’s also environmentally friendly.

During this trying time, many Singaporeans have come together to rally for support: from sewing homemade masks for the needy, to individuals or businesses donating part of the proceeds made from masks to local charities. There’s no better time than now to step up and offer support.

If you’re looking for stylish yet comfortable masks for your child, look no further!

Note: Children under two years old are advised against wearing masks, or anyone who is unable to remove the mask without assistance.

15 great places to get reusable face masks for kids

1. YEO MAMA Batik

Kids Batik Masks – assorted 2 pack ($30). Disposable filters not included. PHOTO: YEO MAMA Batik

These #Batikful reusable cloth masks by YEO MAMA Batik ranges from pretty pastels to fun bold colours, guaranteed to brighten your day. Double-layered and made from 100 per cent cotton, they are super comfortable even if worn for the entire day.

They also come with hidden filter pockets to insert disposable filters. With every purchase of a pack of masks, MAMA YEO Batik will donate $1o to charity (of a different cause each month). | Website

Note: Designs in the pack may vary as masks are made from fabric off cuts. You may, however, drop a note in your order on your preferred colour or motif.

Cost: $30 for an assorted pack of two

2. Elizabeth Little

These reusable face masks for kids are made in Singapore, with 3-Layer Fabric Construction with integrated non woven synthetic filter. PHOTO:/Elizabeth Little

Are you or your little one a fan of floral prints? You’d be glad to know that Singapore-based brand Elizabeth Little stocks handmade face masks in adult, tween and kid sizes in the famous flowery prints from the prominent British company Liberty of London, known for its heritage liberty fabrics.

You can choose between 2-ply or 3-ply options. Their child size fits approximately three to 8 years old and comes with adjustable ear loops. | Website

Cost: $22

3. 1929 Mask

PHOTO: 1929

This classic face mask by 1929 is said to help eliminate bacteria and microbes, as well as limit contamination. It’s also non-toxic and highly water-repellent which makes it great for active kids. Available in kids, petite and adult sizes with its active ingredients lasting up to 100 washes. | Website

Cost: $25 each

They’re currently offering back to school bundles:

Buy 2 for $22.50 each

Buy 5 for $2o each

4. le petit society