Revealed: All-new fifth generation Kia Sportage

Kia teases images of the new Sportage's design, but is still keeping mum on what powertrain options are available.

Kia has just revealed official images of the all-new Sportage, which has been sculpted based on Kia's new "Opposites United" design philosophy.

The philosophy is intended to embody the natural world and create a design identity that takes a daring, emotional, modern but organic form.

PHOTO: Kia

Not much more details about the all-new Sportage's dimensions or powertrain options are available for now, but we can already tell that the design is definitely a major departure from the current model.



Similarly, the interior is also significantly different, featuring a sculpted integrated curved display with a slim crush touchscreen pad and finely detailed air vents as the nucleus of the all-new Sportage’s cabin.

PHOTO: Kia

Kia is also keen to point out that it has created the all-new Sportage with the aim of moving it to a different level of the SUV class, and the detailed-oriented cabin with its beautifully detailed interior and first-class materials is proof of having achieved those goals and set new benchmarks.

PHOTO: Kia

The all-new Sportage will be due for global market launch later this year, and more details are set to be released in due course.

ALSO READ: Kia Niro review: This electric SUV is the full package

This article was first published in Motorist.