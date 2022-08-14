Review: Embrace lush forest landscapes at The Peri Hotel Khao Yai

On one of our first trips back to Thailand since the pandemic, we made the trip from Bangkok to Khao Yai to escape the heat, since its annual mean temperature hovers 24 degrees. Many hotels and resorts in this idyllically set nature-focused destination popular with local tourists have started welcoming international visitors again, like The Peri Hotel Khao Yai.

A new lifestyle hotel brand by The Standard Hotels, a design and lifestyle forward hospitality group based in the United States, The Peri Hotel’s mission is to be a home away. And they have life’s most basic pleasures done just right.

Location & space

PHOTO: City Nomads

Located close to one of the main arteries of Khao Yai, the property is easily accessible by car – two hours from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport – with plentiful parking on site. The layered aesthetic inspired by the film ‘Out of Africa’, an adaptation of Karen Blixen’s memoir, sees an appealing mix of tribal patterns and animal prints that complements the lush tropical rainforest surrounding the hotel perfectly.

There’s the airy, inviting lobby that feels welcoming even when we arrived well past dinner time. As animal lovers, our friendly host was accompanied by a resident cat (a resident dog is present too, as we found out the next morning), which made the check-in process all the more enjoyable. Buggy service took us and baggage from carpark to our four-story block to settle in for the night.

Rooms

PHOTO: City Nomads

With eight room categories, The Peri Khao Yai caters to an entire spectrum of travellers, whether you’re a couple looking for a comfortable no-frills getaway or a family vacation with the little ones. Our Deluxe Corner Mountain View, a category located on the upper two floors, sit in the middle.

At 30 square metres and a comfy bed, it’s a nice space to lounge in, especially with the tribal aesthetic and pops of colour following through to the rooms. The small balcony with the view of the mountain across the road makes for a tranquil stay and a natural feast for the eyes.

PHOTO: City Nomads

Stocked with all the amenities you need, the uninspired but clean bathroom boasted a nice-sized bathtub alongside a rain shower, and a decent hairdryer. Glass bottled water, which is way more sustainable than plastic, is available too, with tea and coffee facilities. A turn-down snack of cookies was much appreciated after a long drive.

F&B

PHOTO: City Nomads

Though not far from many a food spot in a 20-minute drive radius, a gem is the hotel’s all-day smokehouse and grill restaurant Chow Barn, which translates to villager in Thai).

The menu, comprising of mainly Esarn soul food portioned for sharing, is enough here to take you from breakfast to dinner. If you love your fish sauce, don’t miss out on the Rice Noodle Salad in E-Sarn Anchovy Sauce (THB190) (S$7.40) that shows off the slightly pungent and piquant sauce on al dente thick vermicelli.

Amongst the starters, stars include a well-caramelised, downright addictive Grilled Salted Pork Belly (THB280) and Thai Hot & Sour Minced Pork Ball Soup (THB250). Softer and bouncier that what we’re used to, the minced pork balls were a joy to eat with the deliciously spiced soup, served in a claypot over charcoal.

PHOTO: City Nomads

We love that there’re a few ways to enjoy carbs at Chow Barn, including the Grilled Beef served with Grilled Sticky Rice (THB680) and Pork & Salted Fish Patty Claypot Rice (THB240). Singapore standards would dictate more char on the sticky rice but the textural contrast with Australian grilled beef was enjoyable enough. Besides the savoury surf and turf patties, the red chilli paste of the latter sealed the deal for us.

After washing down our meals with signature cocktails (THB280), wrap things up with Lod Chong in Coconut Milk (THB90). For alcohol free beverages, look to thirst quenches like the Thai Iced Milk Tea (THB120) and Coconut Smoothie (THB150).

Facilities & services

PHOTO: City Nomads

You’ll want to take advantage of the pool at The Peri Khao Yai, surrounded by pool lounges and Instagrammable tepees. If you’re keen on a relaxing day staying in, the hotel also runs activities like tie dye workshops (THB60 per person).

Materials are provided but you’re welcome to bring your own fabric or clothing for a more personalised experience. Slept in missed out on lunch? Check out Chow Barn’s filling Afternoon Tea Set (THB450) available 12pm to 4pm – it was just a shame we couldn’t enjoy it with the breeze by the pool.

The Peri Hotel Khao Yai is located at 327-330 Moo 9 Pansuk-Kudkla Road, Phaya Yen, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima 30230, Thailand.

This article was first published in City Nomads.