Review: Fann Wong's Fanntasy tarts - are they worth camping for?

My love for Fann started when I was a kid. I remember spending my pocket money on almost every magazine with her as the cover girl. I would also save up to buy her music albums; in case you’re unaware, Fann has six music albums under her belt.

To further prove what a hardcore fan I was, I would blast Fann’s songs using my audio player and make my friends listen to them over the phone. Because of that, my friends would often hang up on me, unwilling to take any of my nonsense.

Although I couldn’t recall when the affection started exactly, I was always awed by Fann. Her girl-next-door features, long list of accomplishments (the Ah Jie was the first homegrown artiste to bag a major Hollywood role alongside Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson in Shanghai Knights, for example), red carpet looks (the daring, deep plunging number by Loewe that she donned for the 44th Golden Horse Awards in 2007 was arguably her boldest look), goddess-like aura and her unforgettable performances in dramas such as The Legendary Swordsman, The Defining Moment and The Last Night of Madam Chin have all left a lasting impression in me.

Fast forward to now, my unwavering admiration for Fann is still strong. And with Fann launching her online pastry shop Fanntasy this month, it seems fitting for me to do a story on this.

But don’t be mistaken, this isn’t a sponsored post and I didn’t get her tarts for free. In fact, I purchased her Signature Valrhona Chocolate Tart and Musang King Gula Melaka Tart specifically for this review.

Ahead, find out more about how Fann broke into the pastry business, and my honest review on her tarts.