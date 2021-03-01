Review: This simple cream became my skin's lifesaver

The Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre is supposed to be one of those secrets that everyone in the industry, from dermatologists to makeup artists all over the world, knows about. Well, everyone, except me.

Even though this iconic cream has been around for generations, this is my first encounter with it.

For someone who has been on the beauty beat for almost two decades, been to Paris many times for work and love poking around French pharmacies to see what goodies I can bring home, I have not really discovered Embryolisse.

The iconic Lait-Creme Concentre was created in 1950 by Dr Tricot, a dermatologist who specialised in skin disorders at St Louis Hospital in Paris. And he did so because he found no available products that met his standards to soothe and relieve his patients’ discomfort and symptoms.

With its pharmaceutical background and packaging, I initially thought the cream would be just another fragrance-free, sensitive-skin-friendly lotion. To be honest, I’ve used plenty of those over the years, and nothing has ever stood out.

Besides, when it comes to creams, I would rather have mine packed with more than just hydrating benefits, like line-reducing, skin-firming, glow-enhancing or even blemish-fighting. I mean, I want my skincare to work hard.

But friends who know of the brand and have used its products have told me that Embryolisse is different, and in a league of its own. So when the package appeared on my doorstep and after hearing all the rave reviews, I couldn’t wait to try it out for myself.

Here’s how it went.

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre, $39.90

What is it

A hardworking multi-tasking cream that can be used in many ways – moisturiser, hydrating mask, makeup remover and post-shaving care – to soothe and hydrate skin.

Key ingredients

Soya proteins, aloe vera, shea butter and beeswax.

The texture

I was a little sceptical when I first squeezed the cream out of the tube. I mean, it looks like any other cream. And I was worried that it would be rich and tacky. But I was pleasantly surprised. The texture is more like a soft whipped cream or a thick lotion.

But what I really liked was that it applied smoothly and left my skin supple, not sticky, which is such a big bonus in Singapore’s humid climate.

The results

As luck would have it, the Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre couldn’t have come at a better time. I was having a flare-up on my legs and feet (which the doctor diagnosed as eczema) and needed something to soothe my extremely irritated and itchy skin.

The moment the cream was applied, I felt my skin heave an enormous sigh of relief. The itch that had been annoying me for the last few hours just went away.

Over the next few days, I diligently applied the Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre, and lo and behold, I could feel my skin getting smoother, softer and healthier. I also discovered that a small amount goes a long way, and a little massage helps it absorb better.

And even though there is a fragrance-free version (Lait-Creme Sensitive, with its hypoallergenic formula suited to sensitive skins and babies), the original Lait-Creme Concentre has a soft clean scent that is so faint, it could easily be mistaken for being fragrance-free too.

The packaging might be a little old-school as it comes in a metal squeeze tube, but I think that adds to its charm – and highlights the fact that the formulation is over 70 years old.

But of course, I didn’t stop there with my usage of the Lait-Creme Concentre. Since it’s touted to be multi-functional, I decided to put it through some of its other uses as well.

As a face cream: When paired with my retinol serum at night, it soothed my face, kept redness away and made my skin well-hydrated. I didn’t use it as a day moisturiser, even though I was told it can work for oilier, acne-prone skins – with how reactive my skin has been lately (the downside of trying too many different products), I wanted something more lightweight for the day.

As post-shave care: Shaving my legs often leaves the skin feeling dry and itchy. And while I know I should be applying a lotion right after, I usually don’t, because lazy.

Well, I decided to be diligent this time and applied the cream on my freshly shaved legs. It worked fabulously. My legs were not dry or itchy, and more importantly, there was no tacky feeling after, so I didn’t have to wait for any stickiness to go away before I could get dressed.

As a hydrating mask: After a recent laser treatment where my doctor got a little too enthusiastic, and the redness took longer to subside, this was the perfect rescue.

I applied a thicker layer of the Lait-Creme Concentre than usual, left it on for 10 minutes, then wiped it off with a tissue. My skin was much calmer and looked less flushed. Plus, it was also a great moisture boost for the dryness.

As a makeup primer: I’m going out a little more now, which means I’m also wearing more makeup. So I thought it would be a good time to try the cream’s abilities as a makeup base since it’s such a staple among makeup artists.

That smooth canvas that these pros always talk about? This cream gave me just that. I applied it after toner and serum, and my skin became instantly softer and smoother, allowing my BB cream to go on easily. Most importantly, it did not pill, and gave my complexion a soft glow.

The only downside was that my face started to look shiny, rather than glowy, by the afternoon. So a word of caution: if you’ve got oilier skin, like me, then use the cream sparingly, even though it’s doubling as a moisturiser and primer.

The verdict

So far, the Lait-Creme Concentre is ticking all the right boxes, and my tube has taken up permanent residency on my bedside table because I want it to be within easy reach when, and if, I have my next flare-up.

And with the cream being such a lifesaver, I definitely will be stashing a tube in my bag for any skin emergencies I might face while on the go.

My only unhappiness, and this is if I’m being really picky about it, is the metal tube. While it’s great that it keeps the cream hygienic because I don’t have to scoop it out of a jar each time, metal tubes are often difficult to get all the product out of. So I will probably end up wasting a good amount of cream towards the end.

But in the meantime, I’m keeping my precious tube of Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre close by.

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre is available at Watsons stores and Watsons.com.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.