Review: Singapore's first dedicated studio for infrared therapy, Pure Wellness studio on Duxton Road

Traditional saunas have been used for centuries for all sorts of physical conditions, and with the health benefits of infrared therapy increasingly recognised, Pure Wellness Studio Singapore has set up their first branch outside of Australia in Singapore that focuses on the marriage of the two.

If you have been to a traditional sauna, you'd know it's impossible to stay inside the cabin for more than 20 minutes.

When it comes to infrared saunas, the heat is focused on the body directly and not the air, making it a more comfortable experience.

Unlike ultraviolet light - which has damaging effects upon the tissues and cells of the body - infrared light helps cells regenerate or repair themselves.

The many health and wellness benefits include deep detoxification, weight loss, increased metabolism, relaxation, muscle recovery, skin rejuvenation, improved circulation and cardio fitness.

Located on Duxton Road, Pure Wellness Studio Singapore was borne out of the co-founders' hope to build a space that could provide the infrared therapy that they have experienced to those that needed a little extra healing in their lives.

The space is brightly lit, and the plants, crystals and gemstones add positive energy.

There's also a singing bowl to help with post-therapy meditation.