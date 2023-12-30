Revive and thrive: Instant hangover cures for your post-party recovery

After a wild night of festive fun, waking up with a pounding hangover is the last thing you want.

Sure, there are the classic cures like chugging coffee or taking a cold shower, but sometimes you just want a quick fix you can grab on the go — or better yet, something to prep the night before to dodge that throbbing headache or nauseous feeling.

Not to worry; our guide to instant hangover cures has got you covered for your next night out on the town!

DIY hangover cures

Apple cider vinegar

Look hard enough and you might just find your hangover-relief solution right on your kitchen shelf. Take, for instance, the age-old remedy of apple cider vinegar, a tried and true approach.

Jumpstart your morning by blending one or two ounces of apple cider vinegar with six to eight ounces of warm water. With its natural diuretic effect, apple cider vinegar can help combat morning-after fluid retention.

Additionally, it aids in stabilising blood sugar levels, proving to be a useful remedy.

Load up on carbs

After a night of intense partying, your body craves easily digestible foods, and carb-heavy options like bread, crackers, sandwiches, and pasta fit the bill.

Contrary to popular belief, greasy food such as tacos, pizza, and burgers doesn’t absorb alcohol, but high-sodium carbs replenish electrolytes and aid digestion, addressing your body’s needs and revitalising you after a lively night of raving fun.

Hangover pills

DrinkAid Complete Alcohol Defence

As experts in tackling the less enjoyable consequences of alcohol, DrinkAid has delved into extensive scientific research to create a unique formula that enhances the detoxification process.

Their 100 per cent natural Complete Alcohol Defence, developed in collaboration with nutritionists, scientists, and pharmacologists, ensures you feel fantastic after a night of partying.

With nine synergistic ingredients, including the star player Japanese Raisin Tree, the Complete Alcohol Defence is aims to alleviate alcohol-related discomforts, protect your liver, and enhance the breakdown of acetaldehyde.

Take it before your night out to boost your alcohol tolerance and bid farewell to those pesky discomforts. Additionally, taking it the morning after ensures a swift recovery, allowing you to stay healthy and on top of your game.

Shop DrinkAid’s Complete Alcohol Defence here.

Bback Party Relief Capsules

Bback stands as your ultimate ally in the ongoing battle against hangovers, especially when that one casual drink turns into a few too many, and waking up with a throbbing headache isn’t the ideal beginning to your day.

Embracing the mission to craft a product tailored for drinkers, by drinkers, the Bback team of professionals meticulously developed the Party Relief Capsules.

Fuelled by natural and effective ingredients, spearheaded by the hero dihydromyricetin (DHM), these capsules are strategically designed to target key post-alcohol symptoms, such as headaches and nausea.

Bback goes the extra mile by supporting your liver, boosting your alcohol metabolic rate, and replenishing vital vitamins and nutrients lost during alcohol consumption.

Shop Bback’s Party Relief Capsules here.

Himalaya Wellness PartySmart Capsules

Elevate your mornings after a thrilling night of partying with Himalaya Wellness PartySmart — the hangover cure that effortlessly dispels headaches, nausea, body aches, and stomach discomfort.

This comprehensive remedy, enriched with plant-based ingredients, harmoniously works to swiftly eliminate acetaldehyde buildup (a frequent byproduct of alcohol consumption) in your liver.

Rediscover the pure joy in your celebrations with PartySmart, allowing you to wake up with smiles, comfort, and a surplus of energy the morning after.

Shop Himalaya Wellness PartySmart here.

Hangover drinks

Hepalyse W

Revitalise your mornings with Hepalyse W. This powerhouse formula is designed to be your go-to solution, supporting liver health, promoting detoxification, improving metabolism, and tackling the dreaded hangover fatigue.

Hepalyse W provides your body with the essential support to break down and eliminate toxins, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day.

Drink one bottle before your night out on the town and say farewell to headaches, tiredness, muscle aches, and dehydration, and embrace the next morning with the promise of a great day – no more grogginess, no more morning-after struggles.

Shop Hepalyse W here.

More Labs Morning Recovery

Meet your new drinking companion: More Labs Morning Recovery. Powered by patent-pending technology and founded with an ambitious spirit to offer science-backed solutions to real problems, Morning Recovery is your go-to aid for easing those morning-after blues.

Whether taken before, during, or after a night of drinking, this innovative formula is crafted to tackle hangover symptoms like headaches, heart-pounding, concentration issues, and clumsiness — optimising your system to ensure you can make the most of every moment and squeeze more joy out of life.

Shop More Labs Morning Recovery here.

Ukon no Chikara

Elevate your well-being with House Ukon no Chikara Supplement Drink — a Japanese-crafted elixir designed to support your overall vitality.

Renowned for its traditional use as a potential hangover remedy, simply down one bottle of Ukon no Chikara before your evening out and let it work its magic. Packed with curcumin and turmeric, this supplement aims to enhance your energy and health.

If you find yourself already in the grips of a hangover, fear not, as Ukon no Chikara will alleviate its effects. Packaged in a convenient ready-to-drink aluminium bottle, this supplement preserves its potential benefits while offering a delightful and mild taste for a pleasant experience.

Shop Ukon no Chikara here.

Hangover patches

KOLI Hangover Relief Patch

Experience a breakthrough in hangover prevention with the KOLI Hangover Relief Patch — a super-thin, skin-like patch loaded with numerous multivitamins and antioxidants, making it a perfect alternative.

What sets the KOLI Hangover Relief Patch apart? Not only is it healthy, safe, and easy to use, but it also boasts a unique blend of vitamins and natural ingredients specifically designed to reduce the adverse effects of alcohol, naturally restoring balance to your body.

By simply applying the patch before your drinking session, you can wake up the next day freed of the notorious hangover blues, ensuring you start your day feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Shop KOLI Hangover Relief Patch here.

Bytox Hangover Patch

Replenish and revive with the Bytox Hangover Patch, perfect for dealing with the aftermath of a night out.

This specially-formulated patch works to restore vital levels of vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants that your body loses during alcohol consumption, replenishing your body with 1000mcg of vitamin B12 and other B vitamins.

Crafted with all-natural and organic ingredients in the US, the Bytox Hangover Patch not only replenishes the vitamin B complex but also supports your brain and body’s day-to-day functions.

Shop Bytox Hangover Patch here.

Hangover jellies

HANJAN Booster Jelly

The HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly is a grape-flavoured jelly booster stick designed to usher in better mornings by supporting your liver in breaking down alcohol-induced toxins, along with fatty foods.

This innovative jelly boasts powerful ingredients such as Oriental Raisin and Dandelion Root to cleanse the liver and promote overall liver health. Packed with electrolytes for hydration, it directs water and nutrients to where your body needs them most.

Additionally, the jelly is curated with immune-supportive ingredients like Vitamin C, Goji Berry and Turmeric, adding anti-inflammatory properties to your post-drink recovery.

Shop HANJAN Recharge Booster Jelly here.

Upside Hangover Jelly

Upside, crafted by their team of dedicated researchers, is specifically designed to alleviate common symptoms of an alcohol-induced hangover. Encased in a flavourful and convenient jelly stick, you can enjoy it on the go without the need for water or large pockets.

Formulated to expedite the metabolism of toxic byproducts, enhance your anti-inflammatory response, and mitigate alcohol’s impact on the central nervous system, Upside is your hassle-free solution for combating hangovers.

Simply open the sachet, eat the jelly before or while drinking, and if it’s been a big night, grab another after your last beverage – it’s that simple!

Shop Upside Hangover Jelly here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.