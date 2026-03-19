Team behind The Meatmen Channel opens new eatery celebrating rice

If you've been salivating over the Asian dishes featured on The Meatmen Channel, you can now get a taste of the food in person.

The folks behind the YouTube channel have opened Rice, a new F&B concept in the heart of the Central Business District at Republic Plaza.

The eatery officially launches on March 26.

When asked why they decided to open a restaurant, The Meatmen Channel's managing director Stanley Phua tells AsiaOne: "After a decade as a digital-first brand, The Meatmen Group felt it was time to bring our content into the real world.

"With the support of The Wolfpack, Rice is our first physical expression of everything The Meatmen Channel stands for."

The eatery is the team's love letter to rice, which they describe as a staple that is at the heart of many cultures and everyday meals.

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"Rice is a tribute to our Asian roots, where we honour and explore how rice can transform with its people," Stanley says. "Thus, it felt very natural to us to name our first concept over a staple grain in our culture."

At Rice, diners can sample dishes curated and loved by The Meatmen Channel team.

The eatery is located within Republic Plaza's Rasa Space, a 6,000 sq ft multi-disciplinary community space that combines a bar, nightclub, and event space.

It seats about 50 guests, but the team is scaling up Rice's capacity to approximately 70 seats, after seeing "strong demand" during lunch service.

Stanley shares that they chose Rasa Space because it is a place that celebrates Southeast Asian roots, something The Meatmen Channel values.

True to its name, the menu has many dishes featuring rice.

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Signature dishes include Beef Rendang Crunch ($9), featuring tender slow-cooked beef rendang atop a crisp rice cracker and Dashi Laksa Seafood Pao Fun ($22), a rice soup that's rich, coconutty and topped with rice puffs and spicy sambal.

Some small bites to look forward to are Har Cheong Chicken Wraps ($8) and Golden Pork Collar Pops ($12).

For mains, options include Braised Beef Brisket with Thai Rice Noodles ($18), Seasonal Mushroom Marmite Fried Rice ($16), and Sweet and Sour Pork Rice Bowl ($18).

Even the desserts incorporate rice, one example being the Black Rice Panna Cotta ($10).

The eatery recently expanded its daily menu offerings and has seen an uptick in demand for its Signature Smokey Fish Soup ($24).

"Our menu spans across creative, boundary-pushing plates to deeply familiar dishes, serving recognisable yet surprising interpretations of local flavours," says Stanley.

The MeatMen Channel, which has been sharing Asian recipes in more than 1,400 YouTube videos, is part of marketing agency and production house The Meatmen Group.

After starting out as a hobbyist cooking page in 2013, the group now specialises in all things culinary. Some services they provide include experiential marketing, content creation, and F&B consultancy.

The brand is now part of The Wolfpack, a Singapore-based venture capital and investment holdings company that specialises in supporting early-stage, consumer-focused startups.

Address: Rasa Space, 9 Raffles Place #02-01, Tower 1, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 11pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com