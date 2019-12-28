Ring in 2020 with these 5 countdown parties in Singapore

It's time to say good riddance to 2019, and hope for a fresh start in 2020. But first, there's the question of where you're going to be chugging champagne as you count down to the new year.

Here's what it will cost to countdown to 2020 in some of Singapore's most iconic locations like Marina Bay, Clarke Quay, club Marquee and more.

5 COUNTDOWN PARTIES IN SINGAPORE TO WELCOME 2020

Countdown party Cost Clarke Quay countdown 2019 Free Marina Bay countdown 2019 Free or paid Siloso Beach party countdown 2019 $68 to $108 Star Island Marina Bay countdown 2019 $88 to $468 New Year’s Eve at Marquee Nightclub $118

CLARKE QUAY 2019/2020 COUNTDOWN PARTY

Countdown parties are for getting drunk and making bad decisions, right? Then there's no better place to be at than the Clarke Quay complex, where many of Singapore's hottest nightspots are housed.

This year, the Clarke Quay countdown party will be hosted by Mediacorp 987FM radio DJs Gerald Koh and Kimberly Wang, and will feature live music from Shirlyn + The UnXpected and DJ HardBreaker (Le Noir).

The complex will also be pimped up with neon decorations, which come to life when you put on the Chromadepth 3D glasses (pick one up at the Fountain Square or Tan Tye Gate).

Expect flashing lights and psychedelic experiences, just without you know, illegal substances.

The Clarke Quay complex is under Capitaland, which is currently running a ton of promotions.

Spend $80 to $150 to get 5,000 STAR$, $150 to $200 to get 15,000 STAR$ and/or $200 and up to get 20,000 STAR$. The conversion rate is 1 : 1,000, so that's a $5, $15 and $20 CapitaVoucher respectively.

There's also the Spend & Win Lucky Draw (until 31 Dec 2019). Each time you swipe $80, you get a chance to win up to 1,000,000 STAR$ ($1,000 CapitaVouchers).

Price: Free

MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2019/2020

It's crazy to think that Marina Bay Sands only opened 9.5 years ago, because it's now become pretty much synonymous with the Singapore skyline.

So it's no surprise that a huge countdown party-in fact 2019/2020's biggest-is being planned at Marina Bay and the Civic District.