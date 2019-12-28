Ring in 2020 with these 5 countdown parties in Singapore

It's time to say good riddance to 2019, and hope for a fresh start in 2020. But first, there's the question of where you're going to be chugging champagne as you count down to the new year.
Here's what it will cost to countdown to 2020 in some of Singapore's most iconic locations like Marina Bay, Clarke Quay, club Marquee and more.
5 COUNTDOWN PARTIES IN SINGAPORE TO WELCOME 2020
|Countdown party
|Cost
|Clarke Quay countdown 2019
|Free
|Marina Bay countdown 2019
|Free or paid
|Siloso Beach party countdown 2019
|$68 to $108
|Star Island Marina Bay countdown 2019
|$88 to $468
|New Year’s Eve at Marquee Nightclub
|$118
CLARKE QUAY 2019/2020 COUNTDOWN PARTY
Countdown parties are for getting drunk and making bad decisions, right? Then there's no better place to be at than the Clarke Quay complex, where many of Singapore's hottest nightspots are housed.
This year, the Clarke Quay countdown party will be hosted by Mediacorp 987FM radio DJs Gerald Koh and Kimberly Wang, and will feature live music from Shirlyn + The UnXpected and DJ HardBreaker (Le Noir).
The complex will also be pimped up with neon decorations, which come to life when you put on the Chromadepth 3D glasses (pick one up at the Fountain Square or Tan Tye Gate).
Expect flashing lights and psychedelic experiences, just without you know, illegal substances.
The Clarke Quay complex is under Capitaland, which is currently running a ton of promotions.
Spend $80 to $150 to get 5,000 STAR$, $150 to $200 to get 15,000 STAR$ and/or $200 and up to get 20,000 STAR$. The conversion rate is 1 : 1,000, so that's a $5, $15 and $20 CapitaVoucher respectively.
There's also the Spend & Win Lucky Draw (until 31 Dec 2019). Each time you swipe $80, you get a chance to win up to 1,000,000 STAR$ ($1,000 CapitaVouchers).
Price: Free
MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2019/2020
It's crazy to think that Marina Bay Sands only opened 9.5 years ago, because it's now become pretty much synonymous with the Singapore skyline.
So it's no surprise that a huge countdown party-in fact 2019/2020's biggest-is being planned at Marina Bay and the Civic District.
Expect fireworks at midnight that should be visible from most parts of the area. In the lead-up to and aftermath of the countdown, you'll also get to see light projections on iconic landmarks in the Marina Bay area. Other highlights include the Singapore debut of Uncle Ringo's The Great Circus of Europe, and the return of Star Island's fireworks musical show. There'll be food, music and a ton of festivities. as well as a lineup of Mediacorp artistes who will be hosting the countdown concert at The Promontory. It's definitely going to be quite a blast - just be prepared to brave the crowds. See for more details on the Marina Bay countdown 2019/20. Price: Many events and performances will be free SILOSO BEACH PARTY COUNTDOWN 2019/2020 Siloso Beach started organising beach parties on New Year's Eve back in the days when Punggol was a still swamp, and they're still going strong. And like every year, expect a massive party with DJs spinning, lots of alcohol, fireworks at the countdown and a foam zone, which is one big reason you should bring swimwear even if you can't swim. There'll also be many If you're not renting a room at Sentosa, remember to factor in the cost of transportation out of Sentosa after the countdown, bearing in mind that taxis and private hire cars will be in short supply. Alternatively, as the party is on till 6am, you can just take the bus or MRT home. Prices: STAR ISLAND MARINA BAY COUNTDOWN 2019/2020 So, if the Marina Bay Countdown is a massive celebration stretching all the way from the Esplanade to Raffles Place to Marina Bay, where are the hotspots to make a beeline for? If your main reason for braving the crowds is to catch the fireworks and the live performances, the Star Island Marina Bay Countdown is where it's at. That's because the fireworks are actually part of a bigger Star Island musical extravaganza. It's an actual show, so you'll have to buy tickets and reserve seats in advance. This isn't a bad thing, as it means you won't have to jostle with MRT cabin-level crowds to watch the show. The event will take place at The Float@Marina Bay and is slated to be a huge performance featuring Japanese-designed fireworks, pyrotechnics and 3D surround sound for a truly immersive experience. There'll also be pre-show activities, live DJ performances and more. Price: $88 to $468 MARQUEE SINGAPORE NIGHTCLUB COUNTDOWN PATY WITH W&W 2019/2020 One of 2019's highlights was the opening of Marquee at Marina Bay Sands. Featuring a massive slide and an indoor ferris wheel, the luxury nightclub was an instant hit, and is one of the most popular clubs in Singapore now. Dutch DJ and record producer duo W&W will be spinning at Marquee this New Year's eve - this is their second time in Singapore, after last year's ZoukOut 2018. Price: $118 excluding $4 booking fee on ticket.marinabaysands.com. This article was first published in MoneySmart.
GA: $68 for 1 pax and 1 drink
VIP: $108 for 1 pax and 3 drinks (priority entry and access to VIP Zone)
More group ticket bundles available ($204 to $1,488)
