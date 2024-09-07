Rise of blind boxes: Where to find Sonny Angels, Hirono series, Labubu and more in Singapore

Remember the childhood rush of opening a pack of trading cards or tearing into a cereal box toy, not knowing which one you'd get? Fast forward to today, and it seems that thrill is back with a vengeance, all wrapped up in the trend of blind item unboxing.

From Sonny Angels, to Pop Mart's Skullpanda and Hirono series, Labubu, Disney-themed collectibles, and even thrift store jewellery mystery bags, this resurgence taps into something deeply nostalgic yet utterly modern.

What are blind item unboxing and Sonny Angels?

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4HZ7lARLBi/?img_index=1[/embed]

Blind item unboxing involves purchasing items whose contents are unknown until they are opened. These can range from small toys and collectibles to more substantial and expensive items.

Sonny Angels, a popular subset, are small, cherubic figurines dressed in various themed costumes, sold in blind boxes that prevent buyers from knowing which figure they will get.

Why are we so hooked on the unknown?

There's a certain magic in the surprise-a dopamine hit when you finally reveal that rare figure or piece of jewellery you've been eyeing.

It's not just about the item itself; it's about the story, the anticipation, the collective excitement of the community. In a way, these blind boxes transport us back to simpler times, reconnecting us with the joy of discovery and the unexpected.

Psychologically, there's a reason we keep coming back. The unpredictability taps into a basic human desire for novelty and surprise, much like gambling, but with a much more wholesome and socially acceptable face. It's also about nostalgia, a comforting return to the past where simple pleasures like collecting trinkets brought immense joy.

In a world where everything is so meticulously curated and predictable, blind boxes offer a rare escape - a little mystery in a world that often feels too mapped out.

Community and shared experiences

Blind item unboxing has also blossomed into a communal activity. Social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are flooded with unboxing videos, where enthusiasts share their experiences and reactions.

This creates a sense of community and shared excitement. The collective joy of discovering rare or coveted items, along with the communal empathy for less exciting finds, fosters a connection among participants.

Where to find these blind boxes in Singapore

If you're looking to dive into the world of blind item unboxing, Singapore has plenty to offer:

Pop Mart

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-WlPD9CxMM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Head to Pop Mart Stores stores and pop-ups across Singapore, including Funan Mall and Plaza Singapura, where Pop Mart's collections are displayed like mini art galleries.

Their selection ranges from the gothic charm of Skullpanda to the whimsical world of Labubu. For a more convenient option, you can also shop at Pop Mart's online store here.

Toy Outpost

For something a bit more adorable, Toy Outpost outlets carry a wide range of Sonny Angels. These tiny cherubic figures are perfect for adding a dash of cute to your collection. Expect cute plushies, Sanrio characters, and some quirky hidden gems.

HANDS

HANDS, the Japanese department store chain, is a treasure trove of Japanese-themed blind boxes. From cute to quirky, their selection brings a slice of Japan's blind box culture right to Singapore, with authentic items, especially when it comes to Sonny Angels.

Other niche collectibles include Crayon Shin-chan, Pokemon, Miffy, Dreams Posture Pal Stuffed Toy and more. Keep via their Instagram here.

Action City

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-cRKn-sYZ8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

ActionCity is the go-to spot for high-quality, limited-edition designer toys that cater to both casual collectors and serious enthusiasts. Known for its wide selection of Pop Mart collectibles, you can find popular series, as well as Sanrio, Hello Kitty, Sonny Angels, Disney collectibles, and various tokidoki series here. Shop online here, or at their physical stores.

Miniso

Miniso is another popular destination, especially for affordable and trendy blind boxes. Known for its cute and quirky designs, Miniso's blind box offerings often feature adorable characters that appeal to both kids and adults alike, making it a favourite among casual collectors.

This one is best for Disney collectibles, Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears, and Sanrio characters.

Shopee

But if you're more of an online shopper, don't miss out on the blind box excitement available on Shopee. The platform offers a wide range of options, from exclusive Pop Mart series to mystery bags curated by local sellers, all delivered straight to your door.

TikTok

Finally, for those who love a bit of live-action excitement, TikTok live streams have become a surprising hotspot for blind box unboxing.

Many local sellers go live to showcase and unbox these items in real time, giving viewers the chance to purchase on the spot and experience the thrill of the reveal right along with the streamer.

In a hyper-digital world, there's something comforting about the tactile nature of these collectibles. They remind us of a time when life wasn't filtered through a screen-a time when simple pleasures were enough to keep us entertained for hours.

[[nid:698698]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.