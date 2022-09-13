Rise in the number traffic accidents involving injuries, elderly pedestrians: SPF report

An increase in traffic volume in the first half of 2022 due to the easing of Safe Management Measures (SMMs) have led to a rise in the number traffic accidents resulting in injuries.

In this year's mid-year traffic situation report released by the Singapore Police Force yesterday, the law enforcement agency reported that the number of traffic accidents involving injuries or fatalities have increased in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The numbers rose by 4.9 per cent, from 3,012 in the first half of 2021 to 3,159 in the same period in 2022.

However, the SPF also noted that while the number of reported injuries had risen, the number of fatalities had fallen by 22.4 per cent. There were 45 reported deaths in the first half of 2022, as compared to 58 in the same period last year. Additionally, the number of accidents resulting in fatalities decreased by 15.4 per cent, from 52 accidents in the first half of 2021, to 44 in the same period in 2022.

Decrease in red-light running violations and accidents, but increase in speeding-related violations and accidents

The SPF pointed out that while red-light running violations and accidents have decreased by 4.7 per cent in both regards, speeding-related violations and accidents have risen 4.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively. In the first half of last year, there had been 66,480 violations and 474 accidents. In contrast, there had been 69,291 violations and 487 accidents recorded in the same period this year.

Decrease in drink-driving accidents, increase in persons arrested for drink driving

The number of drink-driving accidents decreased by 9.0 per cent, from 78 in the first half of 2021, to 71 in the same period in 2022. However, the number of persons arrested for drink-driving increased by 7.0 per cent, from 741 in the first half of 2021, to 793 in the same period in 2022.

Accidents involving elderly and motorcyclists remain a key concern

One key concern highlighted by the SPF is with regards to accidents involving vulnerable road user groups, including elderly pedestrians and motorists. According to the police force, they continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death.

The number of accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 103 in the first half of 2021, to 117 in the same period in 2022. The number of elderly pedestrian fatalities increased from 5 in the first half of 2021, to 9 in the same period of 2022.

The number of elderly pedestrians’ injuries also increased from 100 in the first half of 2021, to 109 in the same period of 2022. Accidents involving the elderly made up 37.1 per cent of total pedestrian accidents, 35.5 per cent of pedestrian injuries and 81.8 per cent of pedestrian fatalities in the first half of 2022. In the first half of 2022, about 45.3 per cent of all pedestrian accidents involving elderly pedestrians were attributed to jaywalking.

There was also a slight increase in the number of accidents involving motorcyclists. 1,711 accidents were reported in the first half of 2021, in contrast to 1,733 in the same period this year, a 1.3% increase.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities decreased from 26 in the first half of 2021, to 25 in the same period in 2022. The number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders increased slightly by 1.5%, from 1,816 in the first half of 2021, to 1,844 in the same period in 2022.

Motorcyclists continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents and fatalities. Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.9% of overall traffic accidents and made up 55.6 per cent of traffic fatalities in the first half of 2022.

Comparisons of accident and violation data for the first half of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022

A: Traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and injuries

B: Red-light running violations

C: Red-light running accidents

D: Speeding violations

E: Speeding-related accidents

F: Drink-driving arrests

G: Drink-driving accidents

H: Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians

I: Traffic accidents involving motorcyclists

Resumption of Physical Road Safety Education and Engagement Efforts after the Easing of SMMs

In light of the stabilising COVID-19 situation and further easing of SMMs, the Traffic Police has resumed more in-person road safety education and engagement efforts.

In May 2022, TP collaborated with the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC), with support from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Ministry of Education, People's Association (PA) and Automobile Association of Singapore to launch the Singapore Road Safety Month 2022 campaign themed "Road Safety for All".

The "Friends of SRSC" programme was launched on 31 May 2022 to onboard like-minded volunteers to help spread road safety messages to their friends and families

TP also continued to reach out to elderly pedestrians and seniors both online and in-person. On 27 August 2022, TP collaborated with SRSC, with support from the LTA and PA, to organise a "Road Safety Concert for Seniors" at the SingPost Auditorium which was attended by more than 200 seniors, volunteers and guests. The event aimed at raising road safety awareness and inculcating good road habits among the seniors.

Education and engagement efforts by TP towards different road user groups will continue through various initiatives, such as the following:

1. TP will launch the Singapore Ride Safe Campaign this November to encourage motorists to practise safe riding habits and don protective riding gears.

2. TP will also be collaborating with the SRSC to launch the Singapore Traffic Games 2022 in the same month, to encourage and inculcate the right road safety values to young students.

3. This December, TP will be organising the Anti-Drink Drive Campaign, which aims to encourage and remind motorists to be responsible and not to drive after consuming alcohol.

More details on these upcoming events will be shared when ready. TP would like to remind everyone that road safety is a shared responsibility, and all road users have a part to play to help keep our roads safe.

This article was first published in Motorist.