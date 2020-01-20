River Hongbao 2020: Fireworks, illuminating lights, carnival and more you can expect

With Chinese New Year soon to arrive, many areas in Singapore have been decked up with colourful and festive Chinese New Year decorations, while others, brim with activities and hype.

Such is the much anticipated annual River Hongbao, which is just around the corner!

Held at The Float @ Marina Bay, from 23 Jan to 1 Feb 2020, this year, both the young and young at heart can look forward to a celebration of all sorts at River Hongbao 2020: from spectacular fireworks, performances, exhibitions to even a carnival that boasts thrilling rides, games and delicious street food!

RIVER HONGBAO 2020: KEY HIGHLIGHTS NOT TO BE MISSED (JAN 23 - FEB 1)

1. FIREWORKS DISPLAY

One of the most awaited events during Chinese New Year definitely has to be the dazzling fireworks that punctures the night sky with its brilliance.

The even more awesome part of it? They will be displayed every night during River Hongbao 2020 across Singapore's most iconic Marina Bay skyline.

Here are daily fireworks timings:

23 Jan (Thur): 9.00pm

24 Jan (Fri): 12:00am

25 to 28 Jan (Sat - Tue): 9.00pm

29 & 30 Jan (Wed- Thur): 10.00pm

31 Jan & 1 Feb (Fri - Sat): 9.30pm

Stay tuned to the fireworks especially on Chinese New Year's eve, because you can expect a full 6 minutes of magnificent display.

2. ILLUMINATING LANTERNS AND PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES

It's your chance this year at River Hongbao 2020, to create the perfect photo opportunity with your loved ones!

Be greeted by plenty of displays from the 12 zodiacs, wishing tree to windmills that represent the Chinese deities of Prosperity, Status, and Longevity (Fu Lu Shou).

More than 20 dazzling lantern pieces are present but the limelight stealer? This lantern set that stretches over 50m long, and the largest of it all.

The largest lantern set measures 50m long and 12m tall. PHOTO: River Hongbao

Huat it up with this massive God of Fortune display that's towers over 18m tall.

Something fun to look out for is this display of swimming goldfishes in a "bowl", with its release of bubbles that will surely make your kids do a double-take.

PHOTO: River Hongbao

Believe it or not, here's a wishing tree. If you'd like, make a wish as you toss your cash in. Money received will be donated to Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

PHOTO: River Hongbao

3. RARE AND UNIQUE HONGBAO ARTEFACTS EXHIBITION

The exhibition’s theme this year is “Prosperity in Packets: Hongbao Giving in Chinese Culture”. It also traces how hongbaos are also given in other countries including Korea, Japan and Vietnam. PHOTO: River Hongbao

While you are at the River Hongbao 2020, be sure to stop by the exhibition themed "Prosperity in Packets: Hongbao Giving in Chinese Culture". Why not, when admission is free?

There will be a showcase of over 400 hongbao which includes valuable collector's items that feature stunning designs with interesting backstories.

Meanwhile, you and your kids will be able to learn more about the origins and traditions of red packet giving.

Guided tours are also available during the exhibition.

4. LOCAL AND OVERSEAS PERFORMANCES

PHOTO: River Hongbao

There will also be daily evening performances to further ease into the festive mood during River Hongbao 2020!

Catch eye-opening performances by local artistes Zoe Tay, Desmond Tan, Ya Hui, amongst many others, as well as overseas performance troupes who will take the stage for several nights, keeping the atmosphere livelier than ever.

KEY DATES TO LOOK OUT FOR:

Jan 29 - Jan 30 (Singapore Talent Night): Performances by local artistes

Jan 31 - Feb 1 (River Hongbao Chingay Night): Chingay performances

View the full schedule here.

5. CARNIVAL AND FOOD STREET