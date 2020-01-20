River Hongbao 2020: Fireworks, illuminating lights, carnival and more you can expect

With Chinese New Year soon to arrive, many areas in Singapore have been decked up with colourful and festive Chinese New Year decorations, while others, brim with activities and hype.
Such is the much anticipated annual River Hongbao, which is just around the corner!
Held at The Float @ Marina Bay, from 23 Jan to 1 Feb 2020, this year, both the young and young at heart can look forward to a celebration of all sorts at River Hongbao 2020: from spectacular fireworks, performances, exhibitions to even a carnival that boasts thrilling rides, games and delicious street food!
RIVER HONGBAO 2020: KEY HIGHLIGHTS NOT TO BE MISSED (JAN 23 - FEB 1)
1. FIREWORKS DISPLAY
One of the most awaited events during Chinese New Year definitely has to be the dazzling fireworks that punctures the night sky with its brilliance.
The even more awesome part of it? They will be displayed every night during River Hongbao 2020 across Singapore's most iconic Marina Bay skyline.
Here are daily fireworks timings:
- 23 Jan (Thur): 9.00pm
- 24 Jan (Fri): 12:00am
- 25 to 28 Jan (Sat - Tue): 9.00pm
- 29 & 30 Jan (Wed- Thur): 10.00pm
- 31 Jan & 1 Feb (Fri - Sat): 9.30pm
Stay tuned to the fireworks especially on Chinese New Year's eve, because you can expect a full 6 minutes of magnificent display.
2. ILLUMINATING LANTERNS AND PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES
It's your chance this year at River Hongbao 2020, to create the perfect photo opportunity with your loved ones!
Be greeted by plenty of displays from the 12 zodiacs, wishing tree to windmills that represent the Chinese deities of Prosperity, Status, and Longevity (Fu Lu Shou).
More than 20 dazzling lantern pieces are present but the limelight stealer? This lantern set that stretches over 50m long, and the largest of it all.
Huat it up with this massive God of Fortune display that's towers over 18m tall.
Something fun to look out for is this display of swimming goldfishes in a "bowl", with its release of bubbles that will surely make your kids do a double-take.
Believe it or not, here's a wishing tree. If you'd like, make a wish as you toss your cash in. Money received will be donated to Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).
3. RARE AND UNIQUE HONGBAO ARTEFACTS EXHIBITION
While you are at the River Hongbao 2020, be sure to stop by the exhibition themed "Prosperity in Packets: Hongbao Giving in Chinese Culture". Why not, when admission is free?
There will be a showcase of over 400 hongbao which includes valuable collector's items that feature stunning designs with interesting backstories.
Meanwhile, you and your kids will be able to learn more about the origins and traditions of red packet giving.
Guided tours are also available during the exhibition.
4. LOCAL AND OVERSEAS PERFORMANCES
There will also be daily evening performances to further ease into the festive mood during River Hongbao 2020!
Catch eye-opening performances by local artistes Zoe Tay, Desmond Tan, Ya Hui, amongst many others, as well as overseas performance troupes who will take the stage for several nights, keeping the atmosphere livelier than ever.
KEY DATES TO LOOK OUT FOR:
Jan 29 - Jan 30 (Singapore Talent Night): Performances by local artistes
Jan 31 - Feb 1 (River Hongbao Chingay Night): Chingay performances
View the full schedule here.
5. CARNIVAL AND FOOD STREET
Once you're done with viewing the exhibitions, head over to the River Hongbao 2020's food street for some authentic local traditional bites prepared by the different major dialect groups in Singapore. Some offerings by the clan associations include Abacus Seeds (Hakka) and Crystal Dumplings (Teochew) amongst many others. These traditional local foods will only be available on 29 and 30 Jan 2020. And if you're pumped up for a challenge, there is also a carnival just a stone's throw away that features over 20 thrilling rides and games. Other exciting new offerings: #HuntYourZodiac and daily Hongbao giveaway #HUNTYOURZODIAC This year, something exciting to look forward to is River Hongbao's first ever virtual game, #HuntYourZodiac. From 23 to 27 January, families and friends of all ages can come together to 'hunt' and encounter the 12 zodiac animals via their mobile devices within the premise of The Float @ Marina Bay, in exchange for prizes (redeemable at POSB booths at River Hongbao). Players can also receive power-ups to aid their search for the animals. To play, visitors need to log on to the game's web application through Facebook. GOD OF FORTUNE HUAT HOUR A daily hour-long Hongbao giveaway awaits during the 'God of Fortune Huat Hour'. The God of Fortune will appear at certain auspicious hour at the POSB booth every night from 23 to 27 January, to gift red packets to RHB visitors. To redeem one, simply show that you have the DBS PayLah! app installed on your phone. DETAILS OF RIVER HONGBAO 2020 Dates: 23 Jan 23 - 1 Feb 2020 Timing: 2pm - 11am Extended till 1am on 24 Jan, Chinese New Year eve Address: The Float @ Marina Bay 20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805
DETAILS OF RIVER HONGBAO 2020
Dates:
23 Jan 23 - 1 Feb 2020
Timing:
2pm - 11am
Extended till 1am on 24 Jan, Chinese New Year eve
Address:
The Float @ Marina Bay
20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805
