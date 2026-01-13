River Hongbao turns 40: Catch fireworks, interactive exhibit at Gardens by the Bay

If you've been looking forward to the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, here's some good news!

With River Hongbao turning 40 this year, the iconic event will offer a variety of lantern displays and activities at Gardens by the Bay from Feb 15 to Feb 24, free of charge.

One highlight is the return of River Hongbao's fireworks display, last seen in 2020, which will showcase "multiple styles of choreographed bursts" in vibrant colours.

At The Meadow, visitors can catch the fireworks at 8pm on Feb 15, 12am on Chinese New Year's Eve (Feb 16) as well as at 9pm on the first two days of Chinese New Year (Feb 17 and 18).

They can also check out the event's special 40th anniversary exhibition, which will show River Hongbao's history through photos, videos, lantern displays, and interactive elements.

Speaking to AsiaOne at a media briefing on Tuesday (Jan 13), River Hongbao committee member Pok Cheng Chong said that the exhibit will allow visitors to "walk through River Hongbao's journey".

They will also be invited to write down their wishes for future events at the end of the exhibit.

Cheng Chong, who has been part of the River Hongbao committee since 2023, said that he was "especially excited" for this year's event as it signifies 40 years of growth and evolution.

In addition to the fireworks and exhibition, there will also be special lantern displays in celebration of the event's 40th anniversary, including the Welcome Arch @ The Meadow and Galloping into the Year of the Horse.

The Welcome Arch, which visitors will walk through to enter The Meadow, is specially designed in the shape of the number 40 and surrounded by floral installations to represent spring and new beginnings.

Speaking about the arch, Cheng Chong said: "I hope all visitors who walk through this receive blessings and good luck."

Galloping into the Year of the Horse, on the other hand, draws inspiration from the Mandarin expression wan ma ben teng (thousands of horses galloping — symbolising continued prosperity and success.

It also features a backdrop of HDB flats — signifying Singapore and its community — which is designed as a scroll to represent tradition and modern life.

Aside from the 40th anniversary specials, some of River Hongbao's usual displays and activities will return this year.

One of them is the towering God of Fortune, or cai shen ye, lantern which symbolises prosperity, luck and auspicious blessings.

This year, he holds a Ruyi sceptre — an emblem of power and the granting of wishes — and a bundle of cabbage, which represents abundance.

This is because the Mandarin word for cabbage, bao cai, sounds like the term for wrapping up fortune.

Additionally, Gardens by the Bay's Chinese New Year floral display will complement River Hongbao's festivities.

Spring Blossoms: Gallop into Prosperity, held at the Flower Dome, features eight life-sized horse lanterns amidst plum blossoms, orchids, chrysanthemums and bamboo.

These plants are referred to as the "Four Gentlemen" of Chinese art and philosophy.

This display is inspired by a classic Chinese ink painting named Ba Jun Tu as well as the Jiangnan Gardens, which are known for their tranquil harmony with nature and as masterpieces of garden design.

Spring Blossoms: Gallop into Prosperity will be on display from Jan 16 to March 1, from 9am to 9pm daily. Admission charges to the Flower Dome apply.

As of now, ticket prices for Flower Dome are $12 (adult) and $8 (child) for Singapore residents. For non-residents, there is a package for both domes for $46 (adult) and $32 (child).

River Hongbao 2026 also features live performances by local artists and cultural troupes as well as movie screenings by local director Jack Neo's J Team Productions.

Families can also enjoy amusement rides at the Supertree Grove such as a double-story horse carousel, Flying Dumbo, and various carnival games. Ticket charges apply.

Address: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Hours: Feb 15 - 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Feb 16 - 6.30pm to 12.15am, Feb 17 to 24 - 2.30pm to 10.30pm

