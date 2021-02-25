River Safari's 'Glamping With the Manatees' experience is back for the March holidays

If you missed the ‘Glamping With Manatees’ experience launched last December by Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) in partnership with travel platform KKday, it’s now back for the March school holidays.

Running from March 13 to 20, 2021, the two-day-one-night programme will be held at River Safari’s Amazon Flooded Forest. Expect plenty of family-friendly fun-filled activities day for you and the kids, from guided tours to exclusive animal encounters.

River Safari teases that there’ll be a mystery animal friend to greet you during a special evening encounter, too.

And once you’re ready for bed, you’ll get to cosy up in one of the pretty decorated tents in the air-conditioned Amazon Flooded Forest, right next to Canola, River Safari’s first hand-raised manatee calf and animal ambassador, and her manatee family.

PHOTO: KKday

Each tent comes with beds, pillows, and blankets, as well as charging and electrical points. Showers are available as well but you’ll have to bring your own towels and shower amenities.

PHOTO: KKday

Programme details

Dates: Mar 13 to 20, 2021 (last check-out on March 21, 2021)

Timing: 2.15pm to 10am

Pricing: From $999 per tent, up to 4 pax (U.P. $1,500)

The package includes:

A 2D1N bell tent stay at the Amazon Flooded Forest in River Safari (Includes beds of up to 4 pax with fan & decor)

Guided Tour and Animal Encounters

Set Dinner at Night Safari’s Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant

Breakfast Toast Set at Singapore Zoo’s Inuka Cafe

Note: The SingapoRediscover vouchers are not eligible for use with this programme. There’s also a minimum age requirement of five years old, and each tent must have at least one adult.

For more information, visit the WRS website or KKday’s website .

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.