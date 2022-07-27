River wonders is celebrating Le Le's first birthday with lots of panda-themed activities

Has it been a year already? Giant panda cub Le Le is celebrating his first birthday this August (he was born on Aug 14 in 2021), and has made a remarkable transformation from a 200g (and mostly hairless and helpless) infant, into an almost 30kg furry and feisty bundle of energy.

To celebrate the occasion, River Wonders is throwing a month-long Panda-stic Party, with light installations, amazing displays, panda mascots, themed edible treats, and more! Night offerings run from Fridays to Sundays, the eve of Public Holidays and on Public Holidays within the event period (Aug 5 to Sept 11, 2022).

A cake display, installations and a bamboo forest

Specially designed for Le Le, there'll be a bamboo-inspired birthday cake display - spot the spectacular hourly display at River Wonders come night time. Or make your way through a Bamboo Forest and Lantern Tunnel, and be enchanted by the glowing LED decorations.

Along the way at various points around River Wonders, there'll be mesmerising light installations specially crafted by art school students. When you're at the Amazonia Boardwalk, follow the glowing displays to discover panda-stic fun facts about the lovable Giant Panda family.

Get artsy

Those looking to get hands-on can design their own Glo-Art masterpieces. Choose from an array of six panda-stic craftivities priced at $10 each - there's Glo-Art jamming, totebag glo-stamping, oil painting, glo-terrarium, craft with play dough and acrylic box art.

Otherwise, there are also LED canvas art and shadow box light art workshops ($30 per one-hour session) you can take part in. Online booking's required and there are limited slots available so fastest fingers first.

And of course, meet Le le and his family, as well as other animal stars

Peek into the lives of the giant panda family and discover more about them! You can also watch Le Le exploring novel enrichment items with mom Jia Jia giving a helping hand. Or swing by the Boat Plaza (selected dates, from 7.30pm - 9.00pm) to catch the other animal stars of River Wonders and discover their quirks and personalities.

Get merch and delish panda treats

At the Mama Panda Kitchen, nibble on sweet treats like the specially curated Panda macarons and cookies. And if you're looking to bring home mementoes of your trip, the River Wonders Shop has an array of panda-themed collectables curated for Le Le's birthday.

Ticketing and details

Single park tickets for the River Wonders Panda-stic Party (Night) are at $20 (adult) and $14 (child) for admission from 7.30pm - 11.30pm. You can also get tickets for the River Wonders (Day) + River Wonders Panda-stic Party (Night) Bundle, at $60 (adult) and $40 (child).

Ticket sales start now. Separate admission charges apply for night admission. For more information, visit Mandai Wildlife Group's website.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.