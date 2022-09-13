Road closures for Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Formula One is back in Singapore with the Singapore Grand Prix! These are the list of roads that will be closed for the upcoming race.

With the Covid-19 pandemic having the globe on edge for the past two years, events with large crowds have had to be put on the back burner so as to allow for social distancing and unnecessary spreading of the virus. Formula One was an unfortunate victim of Covid-19, leading to the Singapore Grand Prix to not be held in 2020 and 2021.

But now that restrictions have eased, the night race will be taking place! The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Friday, Sept 30, to Sunday, Oct 2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Leading up to the race weekend, roads around the Marina Bay area will be closed, starting from 12:01am on Wednesday, Sept 28 to allow organisers to set up the roads for the race.

All affected roads will be progressively reopened after the race, and all roads will be fully accessible again by 5.30am on Tuesday, 4 October. Some of the closed roads will be reopened during peak hours in order to facilitate peak hour traffic.

Sept 28 to 29, 5.30am to 10am

Sept 30, 5.30am to 10am

Oct 3, 5.30am to 10am

Oct 3, 5pm to 8.30pm

Should you be driving to the circuit area on Oct 1 and 2, you can do so through Marina Centre, where a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard will be open, from 12am to 1pm. However, buses and vehicles with W, X and Y plates will not be allowed access.

Taxis will be able to access the single lane at all times, except when the race is taking place on Oct 1 and 2. Traffic marshals will be on site to direct traffic and pedestrians, while the carparks at Suntec City, Millennia Walk and Marina Square will remain open.

MRT service hours will be extended between Sept 30 and Oct 2. The last train will depart City Hall MRT station at 12.30am on Sept 30 and Oct 1, and at 12.45am on Oct 2. The operating hours for selected feeder bus services will also be extended to match the last train services.

The public and F1 ticket holders are encouraged to use public transport to get to the Marina Centre and Padang between Sept 28 and Oct 3, 2022. Taxis are also available as an additional option.

This article was first published in Motorist.