Roadside assistance and car workshops open for business during CNY

Battery jump-start and replacement

Workshop Contact Number ARS Automotive Recovery Singapore 8618 9000 Battery Empire 8499 7511 / 6262 0911 Kaizen Motors Pte Ltd 8823 3366 Pro-Jex V2D Auto Pte Ltd 8668 7676 Swift Battery Specialist 8858 9959 / 8484 3838 The Battery Shop 8166 4455

Roadside tyre replacement

Workshop Contact Number Arrow Tyres Pte Ltd 8399 8810 / 9128 3828 / 6570 8087 Swift Tyre Specialist Pte Ltd 8484 3838 SPARK Car Care 6383 8110

Car key & lockout service

Workshop Contact Number Newton Auto Keys Pte Ltd 8383 7581 / 6748 9100

General repair

Workshop Contact Number Bando Auto.com 6793 0279 / 9101 9314 D Motorwerkz Pte Ltd 8200 4239 / 8126 0203 / 6734 7260 Doctor Gearbox Autos Specialist 8869 6636 / 8869 8858

Towing service

Workshop Contact Number SPARK Car Care 6383 8110

As we prepare to usher in the Metal Ox year, a car breakdown or flat tyre at this period would be very unlucky. While we cannot stress the importance of servicing your car regularly and taking measures to make your tyres last longer, sometimes, life throws a curveball at you.If you do encounter a breakdown during this Chinese New Year, don't hit that panic button just yet. Here's a list of workshops that will still be open during the festivities. These workshops are more than capable of resolving any car breakdown issues!