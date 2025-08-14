'The roar of the crowd at the Padang': That 'handsome Keppel guy' on leading a contingent at NDP 2025

Are you one of the thousands who caught the video of that "handsome Keppel guy" from the National Day Parade — a nickname swiftly bestowed by netizens — and want to know more about him? We got you.

A TikTok video featuring the man who led the Keppel contingent went viral, amassing over 150,000 views.

"Good looking guy!" one user commented, while others went as far as to dub him Singapore's "internet boyfriend" and even a "national treasure".

The New Paper recently caught up with the man himself: Andrew Whitmarsh, 27, a key account manager at Keppel Ltd, a global asset manager and operator.

He has worked at Keppel for the past two years since graduating from university, and told TNP over email on Aug 14 that marching in the parade was "an unforgettable experience that filled me with pride".

Born in Singapore, Whitmarsh spent most of his childhood in Hong Kong before returning at the age of 18 for National Service, university, and his current job.

"I didn't expect my partner's TikTok video to go viral, but I loved seeing how excited she was as the view count kept climbing," said Whitmarsh.

He only realised what had happened when his phone began lighting up with messages from his friends, who sent a video of him posted by another news site.

Lauren Alexandra Wong, his partner of almost two years, said she was initially "surprised" that he received so much attention from just the short clip.

"But I'm just happy that the (commenters) agree with me and also think he's good looking," said the 27-year-old.

Training was 'intense but rewarding'

Whitmarsh said he was invited to be the contingent commander for this year's NDP at the start of 2024.

To prepare for the role, he first served as Keppel's deputy contingent commander during last year's parade, undergoing "intense but rewarding" training.

For this year's parade, training began in May. Whitmarsh led a 36-man contingent, spending 14 Saturdays under the scorching sun, perfecting their drills in the lead-up to the big day.

"What motivated me was the opportunity to represent Keppel on a national platform and to meet colleagues from different divisions — people I wouldn't have had the chance to interact closely with otherwise," he said.

Beyond the thrill of "marching into the roar of the crowd at the Padang", Whitmarsh's fondest memories of NDP 2025 are the breaks spent with colleagues from both last year and this year's parade, sharing homemade food and conversations, and playing games.

And after 14 consecutive Saturdays, quipped Ms Wong, she is just "glad to have him back".

[[nid:721110]]

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.