Rolex is discontinuing this classic watch model, here's why it's good news for some

A classic Rolex watch model has been discontinued this year, and some collectors may get to cash in on a surge in demand.

The Rolex GMT-Master II with a red-and-blue bezel is also known as the "Pepsi" due to its resemblance to the soft drink's logo.

A favourite among Rolex enthusiasts, the "Pepsi" has over seven decades of history, noted art and luxury collectibles broker Sotheby's.

On Tuesday (April 14), Watch Exchange Singapore shared images of the discontinued models on social media and said: "A chapter closes for part of the Rolex story.

"With selected 2026 configurations now discontinued, this outgoing chapter now enters a new era of scarcity and collector attention."

Resale prices have shot through the roof amid speculation of the timepiece's discontinuation, Esquire reported on April 1.

According to the American men's magazine, some authorised retailers no longer received new batches of the Rolex "Pepsi" due to issues producing the ceramic bezel.

As a result, asking prices for the watch nearly tripled to £22,500 (S$39,000).

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Last year, a price trend chart from Watch Exchange Singapore showed the price of Rolex GMT-Master II Oyster Black Dial rising from $26,600 in May to $27,200 in October.

"As gold models softened, this classic showed quiet strength — a signal many are reading as a buy-back window before demand accelerates again," the local watch dealer noted.

A new model that debuted in 2015 — Rolex GMT-Master II Reference 116719BLRO — saw the resurrection of the signature Rolex Pepsi bezel. Only available in white gold, this model commanded a premium over the stainless steel version.

One such watch sold for 35,560 euros (S$53,000) in September 2023, Sotheby's said.

minlee.lam@asiaone.com