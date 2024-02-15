Rolex-wearing owner of Kim's Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee dies

Those who've dined at Kim's Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee would probably have met Tan Kue Kim himself.

The hawker was well known for whipping up delicious plates of Hokkien mee, all while wearing a long-sleeved shirt and his iconic, shiny Rolex watch.

Sadly, he passed away on Wednesday (Feb 14) at the age of 79.

When contacted by AsiaOne, a staff from Kim's Place Seafood Joo Chiat provided an obituary and details of Kim Kue's wake. The cause of death was not revealed.

Another staff from Kim's Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee had also informed AsiaOne that she was unaware Kim Kue had died but shared that the proprietor had not come to work for two days as he was ill.

The wake will be held at Blk 411 Eunos Road 5 from Feb 15 to 19, and the cortege will leave for Mandai crematorium on Feb 19.

A Facebook post by hawker and foodie content creator Melvin Chew also shared news of the famous hawker's passing, and tributes and condolences have poured in from other users.

He was looking for a successor after falling out with son

Just last September, Kue Kim announced in an advertisement that he was looking for a worthy successor to sell the business to.

However, he was not considering his eldest son, Tan Hock Yong.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Kue Kim shared that he had toyed with the idea of selling his secret recipe and brand name over the past few years as it would be a pity for it to be lost.

Back then, only Hock Yong was in the F&B scene and Kue Kim's younger son and daughter, who hold other jobs, had no intentions of taking over.

Kim Kue had not wanted to hand over the reins to Hock Yong as, according to him, the man had a track record of several failed businesses in the past 30 years and Kim Kue was concerned that he would not be able to manage it well.

He also said that even if he were to sell the business off, he would still continue to cook.

"My health is fine, so I'll continue to work until I can't. Even if I find a successor, I'll still be a shareholder and help out in the kitchen to ensure the taste of the food remains the same," he had said.

It's not known if Kue Kim had managed to find a successor before he died.

