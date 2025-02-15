Rolling with the times: 74-year-old bus captain reflects on career and industry since the 1980s

Even at 74 years old, Koh Kim Tiw is still going strong as a full-time bus captain.

And maybe what is even more impressive is that he has been in the same profession for more than 46 years, having first taken on the role in 1979 at the age of 28.

Reflecting on his career and the changes he has seen in his job industry, it seems Kim Tiw still very much loves his job even after almost five decades.

A lifelong career

Kim Tiw was candid about his education background and how it may have hindered potential career opportunities, saying: "Uncle didn't study [much]. I only studied until Primary 3 and that's it."

Upon dropping out of school at nine, he began working at a shipyard.

By his 20s, Kim Tiw had experience working in other professions, from selling noodles to working at coffee shops.

However, he felt the need to secure a more "stable" job in order to provide for his family.

So Kim Tiw, then 28, took a trip to the bus depot at Toa Payoh to inquire if they were hiring.

Little did he expect that this one moment would mark the beginning of a career that would span four decades.

His new job was a stable source of income, though Kim Tiw admitted that his initial salary as a bus captain as "very low".

But that did not deter him.

He said: "I was very hardworking. Every rest day I would work because I needed to provide for my family."

Including overtime, the monthly salary would range between $600 and $700, he added.

Then and now

Throughout his time as a bus captain, Kim Tiw has driven the same route, bus service 2.

The bus service links Changi Village Terminal and Kampong Bahru Terminal, passing through residential areas including Simpang Bedok and Eunos.

While his journey during work hours remained constant, there have been changes aplenty in his industry over the years.

When asked to list some differences he has experienced, Kim Tiw's immediate reply was the inclusion of air conditioning in public buses.

He recalled just how "hot" and "uncomfortable" it was to sit long hours in the driver's seat back then.

Another change he noted was the dwindling number of staff onboard public buses.

Nowadays, public buses being run by just one staff, the bus captain, is the norm.

"In the past, there were ticket inspectors, someone to manage the payments. But now, there's no more of that and it's all computerised," Kim Tiw said, pointing to the introduction of ez-link cards as an example.

Midway through the interview, he whipped out his mobile phone to run us through BC Click, an app he uses daily at work.

This mobile app simplifies tasks, such as vehicle checks and paperwork submissions, for bus captains.

Before these technological advancements, Kim Tiw recalled how a simple task, such as checking the duty roster, requires him to head down to the bus depot.

"Now, it's different. With the phone, you don't need to come down physically," he added.

While some may wonder if technology might be a hindrance to seniors like him, he noted that there were trainers on-hand to help him "learn very quickly".

[[nid:655878]]

According to Kim Tiw, passenger behaviour has also changed over the decades.

"Passengers in the past were really nice," he said.

When asked to describe the modern passenger, words like "unreasonable" and "demanding" came to his mind.

And Kim Tiw mentioned that bus captains are put in a tricky position as stamping their ground, even when they are in the right, can lead to passengers filing complaints.

So, how does he deal with such uncomfortable situations?

Kim Tiw shrugged his shoulders, in an attempt to understand why some passengers opt to be less gracious.

"It's probably because of the work environment in today’s society. It has become faster-paced and more urgent," he suggested.

What is important is to manage his emotions.

Retaliation, or any sort of triggered response, will likely not lead to a pleasant outcome.

Being in a customer-facing job all these years, Kim Tiw has harnessed the ability to "keep quiet" and "not get angry" in such situations.

He explained: "Because when you talk back, then it's your fault."

Keeping sharp

Be productive at work or stay cooped up at home?

Kim Tiw picked the former and has not regretted his decision.

"Being at home every day, it's really very boring because you're so used to working," Kim Tiw shared with us.

Work not only allows him to be mentally engaged in his golden years, it actually has had minimal strain on his physical well-being, too.

The bus captain claimed that he has not once taken a medical certificate during his eight years as a Go-Ahead employee.

What is just as impressive is his consistency in opting for one specific mode of transport to the workplace.

With his home located in Tampines, Kim Tiw ensured he clocks in a 40-minute stroll to his workplace, the Go-Ahead bus depot in Loyang.

Having been a bus captain for so long, it has essentially formed part of his identity.

"If I didn't love it, how could I have continued working until today?" Kim Tiw said.

What about retirement, though?

He said that he will likely wave goodbye to his beloved profession in August and is looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

When asked about the proudest achievement, Kim Tiw said: "Both my son and daughter are okay. I did well [as a bus captain] and fulfilled my duties [in raising my children] so I feel proud."

Additional reporting by Carol Ong

[[nid:673624]]

amierul@asiaone.com