Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II lands in Singapore

Rolls-Royce's luxury SUV offering, the Cullinan, has been updated, and the Cullinan Series II has now officially arrived in Singapore following a launch event held at their showroom at Kung Chong Road on Oct 30.

What's new in the Cullinan?

Rolls-Royce typically does subtle redesigns rather than extensive facelifts, and with the Cullinan, the visual changes are mainly restricted to the front fascia.

The most obvious updates are to the headlights, which get a new daytime-running element that runs down to the front bumper, which itself has been remodelled. The iconic grille has also been mildly revised, and can now be illuminated for the first time.

The more substantial changes are found in the cabin though. The rear passengers, for instance, get individual screens where they can connect their own digital devices for streaming within the car.

Up front for the driver, the infotainment system now runs on Rolls-Royce's latest Spirit Operating System (OS), which is faster in its operation, features clearer displays and offers more digital customisation options.

Like any Rolls-Royce, the Cullinan Series II offers virtually unlimited scope for bespoke customisation. Everything from the paint colour, to the seat upholstery and the materials used for the dashboard trim, can be specially crafted to the customer's demands and desires.

What about performance?

Under the bonnet, the Cullinan Series II remains unchanged from before. This means it is powered by the massive 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces 563hp and 850Nm of torque.

For those who desire a little bit more, there is also the Black Badge Cullinan Series II, which uses the same powerplant but tuned to produce 592hp and 900Nm of torque. The Black Badge also lives up to its name by featuring blacked-out exterior trim, including the famed Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on the front of the car.

Rolls-Royce did not list an official price for the Cullinan Series II, as it says that each car is dependent on the client's specification and so pricing may vary. However, it is estimated that the car would cost from at least $2 million without COE to start, before options are included.

Despite that, Rolls-Royce says that they have already received a few orders for the car prior to its official launch here, and deliveries to customers will start from the first quarter of 2025.

[[nid:707097]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.